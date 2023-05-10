Pushing up Daisies returns after snowstorm

The Pushing Up Daisies Fair is just around the corner; this event was rescheduled after bad weather hit our district on its original date of April 20.

The Fair will now take place Thursday, May 18. It is open to everyone, and explores all facets of the death and dying journey. The Sunset Palliative Care Committee’s Palliative care co-ordinator Laura McCormick shared, “There are many booths to be available, with professionals sharing their knowledge on death and dying.”

All attending will be able to speak with local services to help support you and your family in the end of life journey.

The event is from 1-6 p.m. at the Sunset Métis Hall, 714 Armit Ave.

This is the first time an event like this has taken place in our district, and organizers are hoping it will become a yearly event.

A reminder that Small Town Mardi Gras takes place this weekend, May 13. All monies raised will assist in rebuilding the 4-H booth and exhibition hall. The plan is to tear the food booth down after this year’s fair and to have the area prepped for concrete. The Fair Boards plan is to have 4-H booth ready for occupancy by the Emo Fair 2024. Advance tickets only to attend this event – call Sherri Hay at 276-0783, Joe Bodnar at 276-8637, Diane Gibson 275-8448, Mary Croswell 271-1586 or Gayle Hyatt 482-2972.

Come out and support our 122-year-old Rainy River Valley Agricultural Fall Fair and be part of the improvements taking place.

A reminder that the Emo Walleye Classic takes place May 25-27.

Many events take place during these three exciting days of anglers trying to catch the heaviest amount of walleye. One of the always-popular events is the dance. The dance takes place May 27 with Party Rock providing the music. Admission is $5 and age of majority is required.

Organizers are in need of volunteers. Call Colleen Vennechenko if you are interested in volunteering at 276-4128.

A happy 70th birthday to Elaine Aveyard, she reached this milestone birthday May 6. Friends honoured her with a birthday supper. Our community wishes Elaine many more happy years.

Sending speedy recovery wishes to Rose Mose. Rose recently underwent a hip replacement. All who know her can’t wait to hear her humour and joke telling. All the best Rose as you recover.

Also speedy recovery wishes to Lisa Teeple. Lisa recently had a knee replacement. All the best from family and friends.

Chelsea Janveau was honoured with a baby shower at the Devlin Hall on Sunday, May 7. Chelsea and Riley Caul are expecting their first child on July 15. All the best to you both on this happy event.

A well-attended Beer and Burger night and meat draw at the Emo Legion last Friday, May 5, saw Curtis Galusha and Sierra Happy win the meat draw.

A regular council meeting takes place at the Municipal Office this Wednesday, May 10, and the strategic planning meeting takes place at the Devlin Hall Thursday, May 11. The meeting is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Geoff Gillion from Rainy River Future Development Corp will facilitate the meeting. This is a very important meeting to attend as all input is appreciated and welcome.

Robin’s 2 Cents

Two rednecks Bubba and Earl, were driving down the road drinking a couple of Bud.

Bubba, the passenger, said “Looky thar up ahead, Earl,” he warned. “It’s a police roadblock. We’re gonna get busted fer drinkin’ these here beer.”

“Don’t worry, Bubba,” Earl replied. “We’ll just pull over and finish drinkin’ these beers, then peel off the label and stick it to our foreheads, and throw the bottles under the seat.”

“What fer?” asked Bubba.

“Just let me do the talkin’ OK?” said Earl. Well they finished their beers, put the labels on each of their foreheads, and threw the empties out of sight. When they reached the roadblock, the sheriff asked, “You boys been drinkin’?”

“No sir,” said Earl while pointing at the labels. “We’re on the patch.”