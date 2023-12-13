New Gold and Knox providing Christmas Dinner

The Emo Knox United Church with the generous support of New Gold is providing Turkey Dinners with all the trimmings. This takes place December 23 between 12:30 and 1 p.m. Take outs and delivery are available from Emo Knox Church at 3 Roy Street. If you would like a Christmas meal at no cost phone Joyce Meyers at 807-275-8302. Volunteers wanting to help call Joyce at 807-275-8302.

Church services for Devlin Guthrie and Emo Knox services are as follows:

Dec. 17- at Devlin Guthrie at 10 a.m.

Dec. 24 at Emo Knox at 10 a.m. with Ralph Fluit officiating.

The annual LaVallee Community Christmas Party and Fun Day takes place this Sunday, Dec. 17, at the Devlin Hall. The day begins at 3:30 p.m. with games, cards and board games. Please bring your cards, games etc.

There will be a kiddies corner and crafts to entertain the youngsters. A pot luck supper will be served at 5 p.m. Turkey and ham will be provided by the Municipality. Please bring your favourite hot dish, salad or dessert. Hope to see many residents there.

﻿50/50 tickets to support the Dance Hall renovations will be sold at Canadian Tire this Saturday (December 16th.).

A happy belated 70th. birthday to Kevin Kennedy. Kevin’s birthday was December 10 th. Here’s wishing you a year of health and happiness.

The Alberton Recreation Committee will host Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 9-10 a.m. This event is for the whole family and takes place on the lower level of the Township office. While everyone is enjoying breakfast there will be a chance to get a picture with Santa. From 10 a.m. until noon youngsters can enjoy games and crafts. Parents are welcome to stay but also encouraged to use this opportunity to complete any errands, shopping or visiting that might be easier without little ones in tow. Pick up time is at noon.

Congratulations to Chelsey Craig and Nick Kaun on their November 24 engagement. Happy parents are John and Ann Craig and Les and Pam Kaun and grandparents Bob Wilson, Jeannie Kaun and Irene Bobzcynski. Your community sends to all the best in your upcoming marriage.

A reminder the next Beer and Burger is Dec. 19. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. A Country Jam will follow with doors to the Hall opening at 7 p.m. The next Legion Bingo is Dec. 14. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Patrons are able to order from the kitchen.

It is with sincere sympathy that I send the many friends and family members of Kenny Roen sincere sympathy. I had the privilege of getting to know Kenny through the annual Loggers Competition. He would show up willing to help wherever needed but most importantly he always brought humour to the day. He was a jokester a man who cared about others, was a hard worker and he had a love for life. He will leave an empty spot in the hearts of many. May all that knew him, tip a beer or a drink in his name and Kenny’s biggest wish would be that he could be here enjoying that drink with you!

Robin’s 2 cents

I’ve learned all about life from a snowman…

It’s okay if you’re a little bottom heavy. Hold your ground, even when the heat is on. Wearing white is always appropriate. It takes a few extra rolls to make a good midsection. The key to life is to be a jolly, happy soul. We’re all made up of mostly water. You know you’ve made it when they write a song about you. Accessorize! Accessorize! Accessorize! Don’t get too much sun. It’s fun to hang out in your front yard. There’s no stopping once you’re on a roll…