Milestone birthdays celebrated across district

Milestone birthdays are being celebrated in our rural area.

Twin siblings Geraldine Mutz and Gerald Nugent turned 60 on April 20. A surprise birthday party was held at the Flint House to honour this occasion. Family attended and many memories were shared and new meaningful memories were made.

Also celebrating special milestone birthdays are mother and daughter, Linda Empey and PJ (Pietje) Van Vliet. PJ turns 90 on April 27 and Linda turns 60 on April 29. I’m sure these two ladies will be honoured by their caring family and friends as they celebrate their special birthdays.

A happy 65th birthday to Solly Santiago on April 26. May you enjoy your day and wishing you many more birthdays.

Our community sends all of those celebrating a very happy birthday and may you share many more in the upcoming years.

Sincere sympathy to the Stang families in the passing of Marjorie. Also sympathy and caring thoughts to Marjorie’s many friends. May you know your communities have you in our thoughts and prayers at this sad time.

Beer and Burger night was held at the Emo Legion Friday evening (April 19) was enjoyed by all. The large crowd attending enjoyed the delicious food and many stayed for the music provided by The Fugitives ( a band playing old time music) the dance floor was full as couples twirled, dipped and dived to songs from the past.

The meat draw was won by Carolyn Stang and Sandra Williams. The meat was provided by Greensides Meats.

The Emo Legion is hosting an Adam T Elvis Show this Saturday, April 27. The show time is 7-10 p.m. Call the Legion at 807-482-2250 for more information.

The Guthrie United Church is hosting a Mother’s Day Tea and Bake Sale on May 4 at the Devlin Hall from 2-3:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children 6-12 years old and kids 5 and under are free to attend. There will be desserts to enjoy, a penny table, bake table and draws. Draws begin at 3 p.m. Donations to the bake and penny table would be greatly appreciated. Call Trudy at 807-276-0420 or Charlene at 807-275-8841 for more information.

The next Seniors Coffee Gathering takes place May 7 at the Devlin Hall from 1-3 p.m. All seniors 55+ are welcome to attend an afternoon of visiting, sharing coffee and home baking. Games are also available to enjoy.

Rockin’ For A Reason takes place April 26/27. This is a fundraiser for the LaVerendrye General Hospital Auxiliary. All monies raised are to purchase three Broda chairs, plus new window coverings for the patients rooms, This event takes place at Curling Club and is conjunction with the Community Expo. The rocking takes place from 4-8 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Anyone willing to rock or gather pledges call Megan Ross at 807-861-0358.

The Emo Walleye Classic takes place May 23-25. Volunteers are needed. Call Tanya Smith at 629-6737. There will be a dance Saturday night, May 25, featuring Party Rock from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. The Lakers hockey team are providing a roast pork supper with all the trimmings on Saturday, May 25. The cost for the meal is $20.

Robin’s 2 cents

Two old guys were pushing carts around a grocery store when they collided. The first guy says to the second guy, “Sorry about that. I’m looking for my wife, and I guess I wasn’t paying attention to where I was going.” The second guy says, “That’s OK. It’s a coincidence. I’m looking for my wife too, and well, I can’t find her and I’m getting a little desperate.” The first guy says, “Well, maybe I can help you find her. What does she look like?” The second guy says, “Well, she is tall, with red hair, blue eyes, long legs, and beautiful. What does your wife look like?” To which the first guy says, “Nevermind; let’s look for yours.”