Improved cell service coming

Tbaytel is adding a new cell tower in the Devlin area to improve the coverage between Fort Frances and Emo.

Jennifer McKibbon of Dibaajimowin Fibre Optic attended the June 12 LaVallee Council Meeting. McKibbon informed Council it is anticipated that Fibre Optic will be coming to Devlin in the third quarter of this year.

Mike Clark celebrated his 70th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

Many celebrations took place in the past week.

Mike Clark turned 70 years old on June 21. A surprise birthday was held in Mike’s honour. It was attended by many of Mike’s friends. Wayne and Cheryl Angus hosted the event. There were lots of laughs and reminiscing.

A happy 75th birthday to Ron Ogier. Rob turned 75 on June 24.

Happy 75th birthday to Harold Logue. Harold’s birthday was June 19. He enjoyed a birthday party at the Metis Hall on Saturday June 22. Fun was had by all!

Congratulations to Jeanne Jewell on her retirement. Jeanne retired May 31 after 37 years of employment at Community Living Fort Frances. A fun filled retirement party was held in her honour on June 22. The Devlin Hall was decorated and lots of fun games were enjoyed by the 50 family members, friends and co-workers who attended. Joey and Christina – Jeannie’s kids – prepared and served a delicious meal. A great way to show Jeannie she was appreciated at CLFFD and all attending wish her all the best in her retirement, to which she shared, “I plan in spending a lot of time with Briar, my first grandchild.”

Congratulations to Barry McTavish. Barry retired from Community Living Fort Frances on June 1 after 35 years of service.

Congratulations to the people having milestone birthdays and retiring. Your many family members and friends, wish you all many more years of enjoyment and living life to its fullest!

Lyndsi Wilson was honoured with a bridal shower on June 20. The shower was lovely and the evening was full of laughs and reminiscing. Not to mention great desserts and gift opening. Lyndsi and Chad Galusha will wed September 14 of this year.

Lake Despair “Castin For Cash” Bass Tournament takes place July 5 and 6. This is always a fun filled weekend. Be sure to take in the daily weigh ins and enjoy the crowd of anglers and supporters of this yearly event.

The Emo Legion will host a Country Jam on June 28. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The LaVallee Seniors Coffee Gatherings are finished for the summer. This well attended and enjoyed event will start up in early September.

The RR Valley Agricultural Society is calling local talent and performers to showcase their skills on July 17. This will be a pre- show before the

RCMP Musical Ride happening at 7 p.m. The pre-show take place from noon to 6:30 p.m. on the small stage at the fairgrounds. Message the RRVAS if you are interested in sharing your talent or for more information.

There will not be a United Church services in Emo or Devlin next Sunday, June 30. A church service will be held in Emo at Knox United on Sunday July 7.

Two summer students have been hired to work for the LaVallee Municipality. Nolan MacDonald and Josh McGinnis are the successful applicants.

There will be a Celebration Of Life to honour the memory of Sharon Lloyd. Sharon passed in Medicine Hat August 23, 2023. On July 5, family and friends are invited to join Sharon’s family at the Metis Hall (714 Armit Avenue, Fort Frances). Memories and honouring this special lady can be shared from 1-3 p.m.

Sending Marilyn McKinnon wishes for a speedy recovery. Marilyn is presently in the hospital after having a fall. Your community wishes you a speedy recovery.

Jeannie Jewell with her children, Joey and Christina. A fun filled retirement party celebrating Jeannie’s retirement was held at the Devlin Hall on Saturday.

Robins 2 cents

I finally figured out why mosquitoes exist…

They remind us we haven’t died and gone to heaven!!!