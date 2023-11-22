First seniors event just around the corner!

The first Seniors gathering takes place this Thursday, November 23 from 1-3 p.m. at the Devlin Hall. The Senior’s gatherings are a new undertaking. It’s hoped many seniors come out to this event and future events which will be planned. Thursday will be an afternoon of visiting, and anyone wishing to bring cards or game boards feel free to do so.

Maybe consider bringing a shut in person, who without a ride, couldn’t make this event.

The annual “Stuff A Cruiser” is taking place this year on Saturday December 2. This annual event always takes place during Holly Daze. All donations benefit the Emo Food Bank. Organizer Charlene McTavish is looking for volunteers. The event takes place from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. and is a great way for high school students to earn volunteer hours. Call Charlene McTavish at 807-486-3455 or 807-275-8841 to volunteer or more information.

50/50 tickets for the Dance Hall renovations will be sold at Cloverleaf Grocers this Saturday, November 25. Tickets are $20. All proceeds aid the finalization of the Dance Community Hall.

The Emo Legion held its Beer and Burger Friday night (November 17)

The meat draw winners were Phil Schram and Alex Brummell. The next Beer and Burger is December 1.

Crafts Galore takes place December 1 and 2 at the Legion. This event is held every year during Holly Daze. There will be vendors, baking and crafts for sale. Soup and sandwiches will be available both days at the Emo Legion.

The next scheduled Bingo at the Emo Legion is November 21.

Congratulations to Ryan McDowall and Joleigh Hayes on their recent engagement. Proud parents are Tim and Patti McDowall and Darwin Hayes and Lisa George.

Robin’s 2 cents

A man was talking to an old friend, who had recently been divorced. The divorced friend said, “the hardest thing to do after a divorce, is learning to talk again.”