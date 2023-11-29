First LaVallee Seniors gathering enjoyed by all

The LaVallee Township is in the planning stages for a Senior’s Group. There is still much to do, including a grant to be applied for. The Senior’s committee organized a coffee and games get-together last Thursday (November 23) at the Devlin Hall. Close to 40 people attended, and from the feedback of those attending, it was enjoyed by all. The bottomless cups of coffee and tea along with baking made it feel like a really old time visit, which is what people did for entertainment years ago. There is plans for an event in January – maybe a breakfast get-together. Suggestions for events are welcome!

Holly Daze takes place this Friday and Saturday December 1 and 2. From the parade Friday night, followed by tree lighting and hot chocolate and cookies to many more events it promises to be a great weekend.

Be sure to donate a food item for the local food bank at one of the many food drop offs that will be collecting. Stuff A Cruiser takes place Saturday from 10-4 at Cloverleaf Grocers. Both food items and monetary donations are appreciated.

Congratulations to Shelby Rea and Brandon Marr on the birth of Cailynn Nora Marr. Cailynn was born November 22. Proud grandparents are Glenna and Mark Rea, Tess and Charlie Rounds and great grandparents Arlene Rea and Brenda and Jim Marr.

Donna Edwards, Patti McTavish and Lisa Gregory all smiles and laughs throughout the gathering! Bob McTavish, Wade. Nelson, Darryl Shute, Ron McTavish and Jim Belluz were a few of the guys attending the event.

“The gals” enjoyed an afternoon of visiting, games and coffee.

L-R Elaine Hughes, Barb Shute, Marlene Nelson, Glenda Belluz and Lois Caul enjoyed good company and conversation. More events are being planned for the future. Dozens of seniors enjoyed the bottomless coffee and conversation at the first Senior’s event in LaVallee. – Robin McCormick photos

Happy retirement to Donna Edwards. Donna retired earlier this month. Her last employment was at The Place, where she worked off and on for many years. Debbie Armstrong, a long time employee from The Place also retired the same day. Donna and her husband have made their home in what many would refer to as the Graham homestead.

A birthday party will be held for Bill Caul on December 10 at the Stratton Hall from 1-3 p.m. Everyone is invited to share this milestone birthday with Bill.

Congratulations to Teeann(Booth) and Adam Bakker on the birth of their first child. Jase Daniel Koan was born November 19 in Thunder Bay. Also congratulations to first time great grandparents Jack and Carol Booth.

Happy 60th birthday to Ed Bullied. Ed turned 60 on November 26. A birthday party was held to celebrate this special occasion with many family and friends attending and wishing Ed many more happy years!

Robin’s 2 cents

Sam, the computer repair man says to Joe, “ I don’t think you even know what a hard drive is.”

Joe answered, “I’ve driven cross country with my wife, three kids and a dog. I know what a hard drive is.”