Emo Walleye Classic Bonot early bird registration about to open Feb. 28

The Emo Walleye Classic will take place May 25, 26 and 27 this year. Registration is $500. The Bonot early bird draw teams must be registered by February 28. Phone Colleen Vennechenko at 276-4128 to register or for more information.

The Guthrie United Church is under construction, for accessibility renovations to a bathroom started mid-June. This project is funded by the federal Enabling Accessibility Fund. Due to this, Knox and Guthrie United Churches are joining up for worship.

Pam Bujold-Allen and Nancy Flook have successfully completed the certification to conduct communion services for each of their congregations (a.k.a. Communities of faith) This training will be put to good use over the Easter Season as two such events are on the roster.

Below are services coming up, pay close attention to the schedule for “Joint Service” locations listed below.

January 29- Joint services by Barb Miller in Devlin

February 5-Joint services by Chris Vieira in Devlin

February 12-Joint Services by Knox in Devlin

February 19-Joint services by Ralph Fluit in both churches

February 26-1st Sunday of Lent services by Guthrie in both churches

March 5-2nd Sunday of Lent services by Knox in both churches

March 12-3rd Sunday of Lent and communion in both churches

March 19- 4th Sunday of Lent services by Peggy Mason in both churches

March 26- 5th Sunday of Lent service by Knox in both churches

* April schedule of services to follow at a later date.

Happy 75th birthday to Harold McQuaker, Emo’s Reeve, successful business man, family member and all-around great guy. Your community wishes you many more birthdays, and coffee enjoyed at a local restaurant.

Congratulations to Taryn Smith from Northwest Bay on your winning of the Dryden Hospital 50/50 draw. Taryn was the fortunate winner of $112,045.

It’s Beer and Burger at the Emo Legion this Friday, January 26. Come out and enjoy good food and visiting!

Get well wishes to Joe Bodnar. Joe had a double bypass at the Toronto General Hospital a short time ago. He’s home and says he’s “feeling pretty good.” Kathy accompanied Joe on his trip. Always a relief to have your wife with you!

﻿Sincere condolences to the family and friends of Rhonda Hyatt. Rhonda passed after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She fought this deadly disease for more than ten years.

But through the struggles with her health she continued to be supportive and give endless love to her two sons Tyler and Damien and her five grandchildren. Rhonda also leaves her Mother (Joanne), her siblings, plus many others relatives and friends to grieve her passing.

Rhonda was a strong-willed women – perhaps a bit of a “force” – but she knew what she wanted and she could move mountains to achieve it. I saw this in her involvement with rebuilding the Dance Hall.

She was able to secure a government grant, plus sell and organize 50/50 draws and any other ideas she came up with to see this project through. She was a keeper of history and she loved to share her stories.

Rhonda’s legacy will be her passion for the Dance Community, her positive attitude when it came to “give it your all”. Sadly she won’t be here to see the finalization of the Dance Hall, but Rhona’s presence will be felt at the grand opening, and always. Rest In Peace, Rhonda.

﻿

Robin’s 2 cents

One day some friends dropped in to my home for a cup of tea without prior invitation. My wife pulled me aside and said, “There’s no sugar in the house. How can I serve tea?”

I winked at her and said, “Make the tea without sugar for all and leave the rest to me.”

As soon as the tea was served, I told the guests, “Let’s play a game. One cup of tea has no sugar, and whoever gets it will take us all for dinner tonight.”

The result? All guests claimed they had never tasted such sweet tea!