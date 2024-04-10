Emo Spring Fever Days are heating up

The annual, always well attended and enjoyed Emo Spring Fever Days are coming soon. This year’s three day event will happen April 18-20. Along with great store purchases, draws at many businesses and a chance to win a $1,000 in Emo Gift Certificates from local Chamber of Commerce Businesses, there will be much more offered during this event. There will be vendors in the Emo Legion club room on April 20 from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. A soup and sandwich lunch will be available during this time. As always, the Legion members prepare a delicious lunch. The annual Pancake Breakfast takes place on April 20 during Spring Fever Days. The breakfast takes place at the Christian Reform Church from 7:30 to 10 a.m. All monies raised are to assist the recruitment of a Doctor for the Emo Clinic.

There’s always lots of great visiting and catching up with people you may only see at Spring Fever Days!

The two winners of last weeks meat draw held at the Emo Legion’s Beer and Burger-evening, were Murray Armstrong and Tom Jackson. Meat was provided by Sunrise Meats. The next Beer and Burger is April 19.

The next Emo Legion Bingo is April 16.

A reminder that tickets are on sale at the Emo Legion for The Fugitives Dance Band. This band will be performing on April 19 from 7-10 p.m. The cost of tickets is $15. Call the emo Legion at 482-2250 if more information is required.

The Fugitives will be performing April 18 at the Rainy River Legion. Call Walter at 852-3687 or Barb at 852-3544 for information.

The Emo Legion is also hosting an Adam T Elvis Show on April 27 starting at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are on sale at the Emo Legion.

The Emo Knox United Church would like to thank all who participants in the Lenten Lunches this year. A special thank you to all the churches that contributed to the lunches, and the following ministers who led the services: Rev. Ralph Fluit, Rev. Dr. Marno Retief, and Bishop Larry Robertson. One service was dedicated to the World Day of Prayer and all the donations collected throughout Lent ($141.50) were sent to this organization.

Rockin’ For A Reason takes place Friday April 26 and 27. This is a fundraiser by the LaVerendrye Hospital Auxiliaries. All monies raised help to purchase equipment and other needed items for our local hospital.

The event takes place in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce’s Business and Community Expo and is held at the Curl Fort Frances Community Centre. Friday the Roc’n event is from 4-8p.m. and Saturday from 10a.m. to 4p.m. Anyone willing to rock or gather pledges call Megan Ross at 861-0385.

A reminder that the Seniors Group are hosting a pancake, sausages and fixings this Saturday (April 13th) at the Devlin Hall. The breakfast is from 9-11 p.m. seniors from the district 55 and older are welcome. This will be a goodwill offering event. The next Senior’s coffee gathering in Devlin is April 26.

There will be a Coffee and Friends gathering at the Emo Legion on April 16th.

Both Devlin and Emo seniors coffee events are from 1-3 p.m.

The winner of March’s Devlin’s General Store has draw was Colin Angus. He won a $50 gift card to be spent in the store. Be sure to sign-up every time you purchase $40 in gas or more.

Sending happy 70th birthday wishes to Gerald Hartlin. The district sends you wishes for a great year and many more happy birthdays!

Sincere sympathy to Mel MacDonald and his family in the passing of Mel’s brother Brian MacDonald. Brian passed after a courageous battle with cancer. Brown lived in Morinville, Alberta. Sadly in the family of 13 sibling, Brian was the first to pass away. The community sends you caring prayers and concern at this sad time.

Cornell Farms is hosting a barn concert. Kim Churchill, a talented singer and performer, will be putting on a show on May 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased via Evenbrite for $26.75, advanced tickets are available at the Fort Frances library for $25 or $30 at the door. More information to follow.

Congratulations to Lexi Mose and Marcus Smith on the birth of their son, Archer Wayne Charles. Archer was born April 4. Happy grandparents are Dave and Tracy Mose and Cheryl Smith. Great grandparents are Rose and Les Mose, Terry Dronyk, Nancy and Alex Johnston, David and Dixie Robar, Colleen Smith, Wayne Smith and Tiffany Clifford-Smith.

Robin’s 2 Cents

“Daddy, why are all those cars beeping their horns?”

“Because there’s a wedding.”

“Don’t we beep our horns because it’s a warning signal, Daddy?”

“Exactly, son.”