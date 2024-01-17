Emo Legion annual elections at the end of the month

The annual general election meeting for the Emo Legion Branch #99, takes place January 30th. All executive positions are open and members are encouraged to attend. The meeting is at 7 a.m. in the Legion Hall.

The Beer and Burger held last Friday night (January 12th.) saw Dale Stamarski and Peter Engberg win the meet draw. KB Ranch supplied the meat for last Friday’s draw. The next Beer and Burger is January 26th.

There will be a Emo Legion Bingo February 20 and March 19. Doors open at 5:30, early bird game is at 6:45 and the regular games begin at 7:00p.m. A canteen is open during your Bingo for those wishing to enjoy!

Sincere sympathy to the family and many friends of Anthony (Tony) Vanderra.

Your community is holding you all close in our thoughts and prayers at this sad time.

Nell Romyn is in the Emo Hospital and has been for awhile. The community sends her get well wishes and caring thoughts. Because to stop in and say hi to Nell if your out and about! She always enjoys a good visit.

A happy 95th. birthday to Gordon Cornell. Gordon turned 95 on January 12th. A family birthday party was held in his honour. The family shared although he is no longer involved with the day to day operations of the farm, he still is a wonderful resource of all things farming. Family cherishes his wisdom and knowledge to impact on younger generation at Cornell Farms.

A happy 70th. birthday to Bob McTavish. Bob reached this milestone birthday on January 12th. He celebrated with family.

Congratulations to Cassidy Ann McKinnon and James Blattner on their recent engagement. Proud parents are Anne and Tyler McKinnon and Darren Blattner and April Cormack. Also happy grandparents Dan and Ellen Wilson and Ken and Marilyn McKinnon. A 2025 wedding is in the planning.

Robins 2 cents.

A lady said that her doctor: “ My husband has a habit of talking in his sleep! What should I do?”

The doctor replies: “Give him an opportunity to speak when he’s awake!”