Emo Fall Fair will be here soon!

The Rainy River District Agricultural Fall Fair will be here soon. This years fair takes place August 15-17. As always many traditional events will take place, midway, stock car races, loggers contest, food booths with the new 4-H booth ready to serve, and many people’s favourite seeing people you only see the the fall fair!

As always the fall fair is a sign that school starts shortly. This year start up date for both school boards is September 3.

Sending a happy 85th birthday to Eileen Bragg. Eileen reached this milestone birthday on July 23. Family celebrated with her at their cabin and fun was had by all.

Happy belated 60th birthday to Carrie Baker for July 19.

Our district wishes both these ladies a happy, healthy year ahead and many more birthdays.

Carol and Mark Hyatt celebrated their 60th anniversary with a celebration of family and friends on Saturday afternoon (July 27). The couple’s anniversary was at an earlier date but this was the perfect time for family and friends to gather. And that they did. The Emo Legion was decorated beautifully and was largely attended by family and friends. Jim and Val Tilley, who were wedding attendants for Mark and Carol, joined them at the head table. All five of Mark and Carol’s children were able to attend. Sadly a few grand and great grandchildren were not able to make the celebration but were there in spirit. Brendan gave a heart felt tribute to his parents and Mark shared memories and wisdom of his and Carol’s 60 years of marriage. The couple thoroughly enjoyed the day as did all those attending. Mark and Carol are very much respected by many from both our district and afar. The district wishes Mark and Carol many more years of happiness.

Val and Jim Tilley joined Carol and Mark Hyatt as they cut their 60th anniversary cake. – Robin McCormick photo

Happy 30th anniversary to Dean and Bobbi Morken. The couple celebrated their anniversary on July 23. Sending you wishes for many more years of marriage.

Our district is in shock over the tragic passing of Jeff Woolsey. It’s hard to find words to help comfort the family, friends, co-workers and the entire district at a time like this. Jeff was loved and respected by many and his passing leaves a sadness to all who knew him. May those grieving find comfort in knowing that there are many thinking, praying and grieving along with you all.

Sincere condolences to the family of Brent Silander. Brent will be fondly remembered by all of his family and friends.

Robin’s 2 cents

A couple was celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. When the festivities ended, the wife turned to her husband and said, “George, I’v been miserable for 50 years. We’ve fought every day. We’ve disagreed on nearly every thing I’m convinced we can’t keep going like this. I have made a commitment to pray that God will help us solve this problem. I’m praying that He will take one of us home. And when He does answer my prayer, I’m going to live with my sister.”