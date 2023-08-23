Badiuk and Waterer take the top spot in the Atikokan Bass Classic

Mike Badiuk and Ian Waterer were the champs of the Atikokan Bass Classic. This is an FXR Pro Fish event. This was a two day fishing tournament, the total weight caught by Mike and Ian was 45.31 pounds. Congratulations to both, and wishes for more first place tournaments!

All schools in the Rainy River District start up August 30.

The United Churches Guthrie (Devlin) and and Knox( Emo) are on holidays. Services resume September 10, in Emo with a joint service at 11a.m.

Happy birthday to Nell Romyn who turned 90 on August 21st. Nell was honoured with a family birthday party on Sunday (August 20) at the Devlin Hall. The event was fun filled Nell’s children, grand and great grandchildren attending also siblings and many other family members. People from Southern Ontario, Saskatchewan and Manitoba attended this special celebration.

May you enjoy many more fulfilled years Nell. You are an example to many with your good deeds, kind heart and spunk.

Happy 65th. birthday to Murnie Allen. Murnie reached this milestone birthday August 21. Your community sends you all the best in the upcoming year.

Happy 50th anniversary to Norman and Nancy Cain. The couple reach this special anniversary on August 24th. A wonderful anniversary party was held at their home Saturday August 19th. Many people attended to share their happiness and blessings with Norm and Nancy. One of the heartfelt happenings of day was that all of Nancy’s bridesmaids were at the celebration and two of Norm’s groomsman. The district wishes both of you many more happy years of marriage.

Happy 50th. anniversary to Paul and Janice Jewiss. The couple reach this memorable day August 25th. The couple were honoured with a gathering with their daughters, grandchildren, friendsand many other well wishers on August 9th. We wish you many more years of happiness and married life.

Congratulations to Don and Brenda Hyatt, the couple recently celebrated their 40th. anniversary with a gathering of family and well wishers. Many years of happiness in the future are sent to you both from family and friends.

Congratulations to AnnMarie Kellar and Bill Rousseau on their wedding. The couple were wed Saturday (August 19), the wedding was performed at their home with family and friends sharing the day with the happy couple. AnnMarie is the daughter of Karen Kellar and the late Harold Kellar and Bill’s late parents are Bud and Winnie Rousseau.

Congratulations to Clint Beck and Lauren Luchka who were wed August 19th. May you enjoy many happy years together. Proud parents are Colleen and Ted Beck and Jan and Jim Luchka.

Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Clareen Cooke (Hughes). Your family and friends are thinking of you at this sad time.

The George Elliot, old time dance that was to be held at the Emo Legion this Friday (August 25) has been cancelled. Beer and Burger starts up September 8th. at the Emo Legion starting at 5 p.m. with the meat draw taking place at 7p.m. The next Beer and Burger will be September 22nd.

Bingo starts September 19th. at 6p.m. With doors opening at 5p.m.

Congratulations to Isabelle Meeks on her winning of the 2023 fair queen pageant, Rilee Armstrong was the first princess, with the second princess being Kali Tessier. Tatum Martin was the winner of the Dorothy Bonot award with Miss. Congeniality going to Kali Tessier. The mini queen was Addy Jones and mini king Donavan King.

Kelvin Caul took first place in both the Champion and Safety Logger at this years Logger Contest. Jeff Friesen was the Rookie Logger this year.

Robin’s 2 cents

Why does a Rooster crow so early in the morning?

To get a word in before the hen wakes up!