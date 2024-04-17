Choices and Voices

“Memories, Choices. I hear voices… Just Be Light.” CeeJay

The increased amount of natural light we get to enjoy in spring after surviving the cold dark of winter perks us up as Mother Nature begins to sing us awake again.

The earth seems to sleep as many of the animals we share space with curl up to wait out the winter. Thankfully, human beings no longer have to prepare as stringently for winter thanks to things like grocery stores, but we still have a tendency to curl up in a den-like fashion perhaps watching hockey or, of course, reading a book.

As the temperature starts to rise, Mother Nature turns the lights on to awaken all her children. It is time to play, to work and to move around more freely and more often.

Harriet Ann Jacobs put it this way, “…when Nature resumes her loveliness, the human soul is apt to revive also.”

While spring can feel us feel brighter and more energized, it can also be a little messy. The white blanket of snow that hid layers of debris can turn into muddy puddles that expose lots of gross garbage that was there for a long time but covered up.

Voices from the past and present as well as fears about the future can re-surface, causing us to feel a lot less positive than we’d like to.

We may even feel there is no way out of hard grey situations that we may or may not have had any say. Feeling trapped may make peaceful acceptance an even more challenging life skill to put into practice.

When we notice ourselves sinking down emotionally or physically, we can’t expect ourselves to be able to fly over them but we can keep our heads up above the swirls that spring or any season we go through in this life.

Though we may doubt that resembling spring is upon us, the deepest down roots of own soul never doubt that spring will eventually shine on us.

Listen to the good voices. Make the right choices.