Water levels at historic lows

It is looking like we are going to see some rain over the next couple of days and though it will certainly makes it messy in the barn yard, it is welcome for our current dry conditions. On Saturday we heard from Teika Newton (International Watershed Coordinator) that the current water levels in our watershed are at records lows for this time of the year. We all know that things can change quickly, and we are all counting on spring rains. Teika and a researcher from Trent University are hoping to partner with some Ag people to do water testing on or near some of our tile outlets. They explained that the Rainy River is in fantastic shape, but we all want to keep it that way. I know many of you reached out to the two of them at the session, but if you are interested in taking part in this project, please let me know and I will pass along your contact information. A big thank you to the Rainy River Federation of Agriculture for hosting a great Ag Day once again. It sounds like they had nearly 150 people for lunch!

We had a set of twin lambs yesterday. My mom and I did a big barn clean up and got the ducks and rabbits outside and decided to move some ewes around. They are finding it hot so we thought we would give them a bit more room. We were also preparing supper to take into my brothers to celebrate his birthday. Of course, about the time I should be getting into the shower one of the ewes started to show signs of labour. Luckily all was fine, and she popped out a white male and a black female. We are not sure where the pure white male came from as both parents are black! All in all – it doesn’t matter, they are alive and healthy, and I love that she just had two! We are still waiting on our last calf, but the sheep might beat them if they don’t get a move on.

Next Wednesday, Kingsford Vet Services is hosting their spring producer night. They are planning to talk about beef reproduction, and everyone is welcome to attend! Wednesday April 17 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Emo Legion.

In conjunction Emo Spring Fever Days next week, Rainy River Meats will be hosting Street Meat. We are excited to offer a different menu Thursday thru Saturday. You have heard this from me repeatedly, we are in tight financial constraints at the abattoir so we hope you will support our efforts. The place is vital to the entire district, but it is certainly a challenge to keep the place running.

We will be having a “Clean up” day at the Sales Barn on April 20beginning at 9 a.m. We are looking for some volunteers to do some clean up, gate oiling and a bit of maintenance. We must continue to take the time to work on these community owned facilities otherwise they get run down and it takes a lot more time and effort to get them caught up.

James is out running the roads looking for cattle for our first sale of the year on April 27. He has been getting some good numbers. If you have cattle that you are planning on selling, please let him know.

We have chosen the date of June 8 for our “Pasture Party” at the Sales Barn. We understand that there is a Farm Auction that day, but we are hoping that many of the attendees will join us for supper at the barn! Mark it in your calendar!