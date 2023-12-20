Getting ready for Christmas

Here we are, the week before Christmas. The common question, “are you ready for the big day?” I am not ready and there is a good chance I won’t be. I am rushing around this morning trying to do last minute things on the farm before I pack up and head off to Guelph. I always like to make sure the feed rings are full just in case I don’t make it back on the intended date. As I am writing this, I am viewing my yard camera, and the sheep are out grazing! I don’t recall ever doing that before this close to Christmas. I think the next most frequently asked question is “do you think we are going to pay for this weather?” I did a quick look at it certainly looks as though we could have a brown Christmas, but I am certain we will see winter at some point. Most likely when our cows are calving.

I am relieved that my cow herd was vaccinated and dewormed on Saturday. I walked up and shut the gate and they came home like a dream. I didn’t even have to put up any fake fences to get them to go the correct direction. It is mainly because the current footing conditions are not favourable for them to be running around frustrating their master. That saved time and me and my helpers (my mom and Stacey) were done shortly after 1 and enjoying are tea and chips and dip – our go to treat after working cattle. The bulls are going to have to wait for their treatment for some time over the Christmas break. They don’t like the footing conditions and it would likely take them longer to get to the corral than it did for the entire herd of cows.

I had intended on talking last week off, but it wasn’t in the cards. I did have Friday off and I finally got my tree up. It is pretty much completed but I still haven’t got my basement tree up. It will be waiting until I get back from Guelph now. There is still plenty of dirt and dust to clean up before we get a house full of people. Though it sounds like I am complaining I am not. I really enjoy this time of the year and absolutely love having a house full of friends and family. I wish it didn’t pass by so quickly. I have not finished my shopping yet and I still have a decent sized list, but I am hoping that I will make one good trip to town and all the right things will pop up.

Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas and all the best for 2024. I hope everyone enjoys some good food and drink with family and friends. I appreciate all the positive feedback I get all year long about my “Moos” I hope that my farm and life can keep entertaining you for another year.