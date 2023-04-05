Hope springs eternal

This weekend Christians will celebrate Easter with the promise of hope that is ingrained in their religion. The promise of hope and a better life for each and every one of us has been fundamental to success as a nation. Successful politicians sell us on the promise of an improved life that may include improved health care, more support for education, better roads and highways, more social services and the potential for a comforting better life.

But something is amiss with peoples from around the world. The idea of hope is missing from our news as it has become a blood sport. Being fed a continuous diet of war, famine, disease, tornados, floods and diseases has not only North Americans turning from the news but Reuters in a study has found that people have turned off the news in Europe and Asia as well.

News organizations aware of the problem are grappling with reaching out to retain readers and viewers. Amanda Ripley, a contributing columnist for the Washington Post, admitted her own personal struggle with the news in a column on March 30. In a previous column written in the summer of 2022, she admitted that many of the news stories seem to distort her reality and overlooked storylines that humans need to thrive in our current world. The stories lacked hope, and dignity.

In a world filled with doom and gloom about the perils of climate change, unbreathable air, dying lakes and oceans, hunger and famines, Amanda suggested that the stories should also include the idea of hope and be able to move readers and viewers to where action is taking place offering hope.

We smile and watch a rainbow form across the sky after a rainstorm, or the sun set across the skyline in the evening giving us a sense of hope and serenity. A glorious orange, yellow and red sunrise bursting over the tree line or across the prairie offers the same sense of hope.

They are gentle reminders that life will go on and that life might not be the same but has the potential to be even better than your past. Studies have shown that people with a strong sense of hope do better in education, sports and the arts. People manage injury, pain, and illness better with hope and have a higher sense of self esteem, happiness and purpose.

Hope gives meaning and purpose to life and this weekend we are reminded of the powerful story of the Christian religion and the importance of hope in our lives.