Hope shines through the deepest darkness

I wake up in darkness. For the third consecutive day the sky is clouded over and in late afternoon, we all will return to darkness. December leading to the winter solstice is a dismal time of year. After the invasion by Hamas and the slaughter of 1400 Jewish children, women and men and the kidnapping of several hundred more citizens, Israel was in a deep sense of grief.

Yet beginning on December 8 and lasting through to Friday, Jewish people around the world are celebrating Hanukkah lighting the eight candles of light adding an additional lit candle each evening until the menorah is fully lit. It is a celebration of light and hope.

I read an opinion piece by Atef Abu Saif, a writer and novelist living in his family’s home in the West Bank. The home came into being following the 1948 war that left his grandparents homeless and displaced. From nothing, they built a small wooden structure for the family that was added upon through the next two generations. Atef lived and wrote from there and now his three-story structure is nothing more than a pile of ruble having been destroyed by an Israel rocket attack. I think about all the darkness being felt by the over one million residents of Gaza who have been displaced in this latest war.

I think about the residents of Ukraine now suffering through 22 months of war, seeing their homes destroyed and no end in sight to the war.

I listen to the groans of friends complaining about the price of groceries in our stores and the price of gasoline at the gas pumps. Yet I realize how fortunate we are.

One of the wonderful happenings last year at Christmas was the celebration of Advent in Churches across Ukraine. The lighting of the candles was significant in believing that hope was still to be found in their lives. Christian churches across Borderland too are celebrating the season of Advent with the lighting of candles.

The citizens of Kenora lit up their community for Jennifer Schott, a person who won the hearts of the community. Over 1200 people came together to light up the community with cell phones, cars, candles, lights to show Jennifer how much she was appreciated. That night on November 22, Kenora’s Harbourfront was filled, and she could see how much she was loved from her hospital bed. She responded to the light by flicking her room light on and off.

It is amazing the power of light. Even on our darkest nights we can enjoy the spectacle of lights across our community even if it is for a few short weeks. The myriad of decorations and lights brings joy to us just as the lighting of candles has brought joy to Christians and Jews for centuries.