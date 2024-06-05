Contract negotiations border on strike action

We live on the border. Our two communities, International Falls and Fort Frances, are joined at the hip. We do not have a movie theatre. The Falls does. We have a curling rink. The Falls does not. When our pool was shut down for repairs, the Cyclone Swimming Team travelled to the Falls High School to use that pool so that they could continue competing.

There are people on both sides of the border working in the opposite country. Their daily crossings may take longer.

For us, the border is almost invisible. We know the routine. Have your passport or Nexus card ready to show the agents on either side of the border. You will be asked a few questions and depending on how much you have spent in the US you will be either asked to come in and pay HST on the goods purchased in the US. If you have been out of the country long enough you will probably pay nothing. The officers have some discretion in asking questions.

All that can change on Thursday. The Canadian Border Services Agency have a strike mandate and are committed to “Working to Rule.” On Monday both sides went into mediation.

In working to rule, CBSA agents can create long lineups as they take longer to process travelers. They can slow up processing by asking the full measure of questions that they can ask. They can be more exact about what is allowed in without paying taxes. They can tie up commercial traffic not only at land crossings but at airports and seaports.

That quick trip to the falls to pick up a parcel at Border Boxes or fill up your tank with gas or “jerry cans” with gas to save money may become much longer. You may even be charged taxes on those “jerry cans” of gas that you come over the border with. Border Service Agents are considered essential workers and cannot walk off the job. They can create delays, hurting Canada’s economy and frustrating tourists and Canadians.

Canadian Border Services has been without a contract for two years.

In Fort Frances and Rainy River, we know that both locations are understaffed. It is true across Canada. In fact, it is recognized that CBSA requires two thousand more agents. The union is asking that these vacancies be filled with permanent full-time employees and not contract workers.

The workers are also asking for parity of pay with RCMP officers.

We will know on Thursday if there is a strike. We may be adjusting our lives while the strike action takes place.