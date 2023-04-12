Catch the Emo Spring Fever this weekend

It is a tradition of almost 60 years. From many… one. There is strength in numbers and when numbers come together wonderful things can happen. When members of Emo’s business community got together in the mid 1960’s and talked about the importance of working together on one weekend in the spring to bring district residents to Emo for a spring celebration, no one of those original group expected that it would become a long-standing celebration.

Spring Fever Days arrives this weekend and everyone will once again arrive in that wonderful community. Almost all the original founders have passed but their legacy and idea continue on… “If everyone works together, we can bring the district to Emo.” It still rings true in 2023.

It was a simple concept. Every Emo business would have a special sale on the same weekend in April. Degagne Equipment coordinated John Deere Days with the weekend. Tompkins organized a boat show and even brought in a sailboat that waved in the breeze in front of the store. Both Cloverleaf and Fairway had specials throughout the store. The Emo Hotel put on a lunch and dinner special. Raoul Cayer, Fred Klug, Ted Kaemingh, Bill and Dave Loney, Bill Mosbeck, Charlie Tompkins, and Mel Asplund together got everyone involved.

Gordon Meyers at Meyers Clothing had clothing specials for everyone in the family. Fred Klug would offer up special service package for cars. Every business had a special and eventually the weekend extended to include Donny Foster who brought Nestor Falls Marine to the Emo Lavallee arena.

And to top it all off, the merchants organized a draw for a paid trip and accommodations to the Calgary Stampede. That eventually changed a decade later to Emo Bucks.

As other businesses came to the community, they too joined in the Spring Fever Celebration. Some of the original businesses have ceased to exist.

The businesses made sure that there was something for everyone of every age group. It was a family celebration. The tradition continues this weekend.

