Fun spotted bass event on Lake Lanier

It was a fun week of fishing, is the best way I could describe it. In last week’s column I mentioned that I was fishing in a tournament last week with a unique format that included no practice, no waypoints and we could not use forward-facing sonar. It was the first ever event put on by the Touring Angler’s Association. I fished it and had a great time.

Prior to the start of the three-day tournament, we got four hours to look around on Lake Lanier, but we were not able to fish. Having fished at Lanier several times in the past, I had a pretty good idea of the areas that I wanted to look around in and what I would do in the tournament, focus on fishing deeper water for spotted bass.

There are brush piles everywhere in this lake, in fact, it’s encouraged for anglers to put out brush piles to improve habitat for fish. These piles are found in anywhere from ten to forty feet of water and many of them hold fish throughout the year. I spent my four hours idling around and marked as many of these piles as I could, finding them with the electronics on my boat. They are pretty easy to spot. After the four-hour run around, I had around 50 piles found.

Jeff Gustafson holds up a spotted bass from Lake Lanier.

Because it is spring time in the south, bass are going through the spawning cycle in many areas of the country, including around Lake Lanier. When I finished up with the pre-tournament ride-around, I went for dinner with fellow Canadian anglers Chris and Cory Johnston and they mentioned that they found a lot of largemouth bass shallow around spawning areas. Choosing not to check that during the ride-around, I decided I would stick with my game plan of fishing for spotted bass, which has worked well for me here in the past.

The first day went well and I managed to bring 18 pounds to the scale, but I was in the middle of pack. Chris Johnston took the lead with a limit weighing nearly 25 pounds of largemouth bass. Lanier is known as one of the best spotted bass fisheries in the United States and they win most of the tournaments on this lake, except for a couple weeks each year when the largemouths move shallow to spawn. Unfortunately for me, that’s what happened this week. There were a number of big largemouths brought in each day.

The format for the tournament was that the full field would fish the first two days, then the field would be a cut to the top twelve anglers who would go out for a third day. After sitting in 20th following day one, I had a slightly better second day and slid up into the cut in 10th place. I managed to wrangle up another solid limit on day three and finished up in 8th place, so it was a successful week.

Chris Johnston ended up winning the tournament and it’s $65,000 pay day, as well as the big bass of the tournament, after bringing in an eight-pound largemouth on day two. He dominated the tournament, leading it from wire-to-wire.

There has been a lot of negativity lately surrounding the use of forward-facing sonar and I want to make it clear that I did not fish this event because I don’t like using it. I love using it. There is no doubt that you’ll catch more fish with it and it’s incredibly fun to watch your bait as you fish and see how fish interact with it. I just live for competing in fishing tournaments and will show up regardless of the format if I can make it. Lanier is one of my favourite places that I’ve ever fished so it was an easy decision for me. For fishing in deeper water like I did, it was certainly more challenging fishing with traditional sonar but we made it work.

This week I am in Florida to resume my Bassmaster Elite Series season on the Harris Chain of Lakes. It’s a place that I’ve had some success at in the past so hopefully I can make it happen again.