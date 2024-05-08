Topping Up Your Spice Rack

We always make our own spice and herb blends in our house. These are three of our favourites that I know you will enjoy.



Taco Seasoning

“Why buy store-bought, when you can make it yourself? Taco Tuesday will never be the same again!”



2 tablespoons Mexican chilli powder

5 teaspoons smoked paprika

4.5 teaspoons ground cumin

3 teaspoons onion powder

2.5 teaspoons garlic powder

1.5 teaspoons salt

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

Mix all ingredients together and store indefinitely.

Chili Rub Seasoning

“This rub is great on chicken or pork, but can be used on fish, beef, and/or vegetables too! I like it when making chicken or pork tacos.”

3 tablespoons Mexican chilli powder

1.5 tablespoons dark brown sugar

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Mix all ingredients together and store indefinitely.

Makes approximately 1/2 cup





Italian Seasoning

“Great to keep on hand in your spice rack. Don’t use ‘ground’ herbs though.”



2 tablespoons dried basil

2 tablespoons dried oregano

2 tablespoons dried rosemary

2 tablespoons garlic powder

1 tablespoon dried thyme



Combine all ingredients together and keep in a sealed jar.

Makes approximately 1/2 cup





Chef Dez is a Chef, Writer, & Host. Visit him at www.chefdez.com

Write to him at dez@chefdez.com or P.O. Box 2674, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6R4