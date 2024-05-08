Topping Up Your Spice Rack

We always make our own spice and herb blends in our house. These are three of our favourites that I know you will enjoy.
Taco Seasoning
“Why buy store-bought, when you can make it yourself? Taco Tuesday will never be the same again!”
2 tablespoons Mexican chilli powder
5 teaspoons smoked paprika
4.5 teaspoons ground cumin
3 teaspoons onion powder
2.5 teaspoons garlic powder
1.5 teaspoons salt
1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
- Mix all ingredients together and store indefinitely.
Chili Rub Seasoning
“This rub is great on chicken or pork, but can be used on fish, beef, and/or vegetables too! I like it when making chicken or pork tacos.”
3 tablespoons Mexican chilli powder
1.5 tablespoons dark brown sugar
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 teaspoons smoked paprika
2 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Mix all ingredients together and store indefinitely.
Makes approximately 1/2 cup
Italian Seasoning
“Great to keep on hand in your spice rack. Don’t use ‘ground’ herbs though.”
2 tablespoons dried basil
2 tablespoons dried oregano
2 tablespoons dried rosemary
2 tablespoons garlic powder
1 tablespoon dried thyme
- Combine all ingredients together and keep in a sealed jar.
Makes approximately 1/2 cup
Chef Dez is a Chef, Writer, & Host. Visit him at www.chefdez.com
Write to him at dez@chefdez.com or P.O. Box 2674, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6R4