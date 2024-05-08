 

Topping Up Your Spice Rack

8 May 2024

We always make our own spice and herb blends in our house. These are three of our favourites that I know you will enjoy.
 
Taco Seasoning
“Why buy store-bought, when you can make it yourself? Taco Tuesday will never be the same again!”
 
2 tablespoons Mexican chilli powder
5 teaspoons smoked paprika
4.5 teaspoons ground cumin
3 teaspoons onion powder
2.5 teaspoons garlic powder
1.5 teaspoons salt
1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

  1. Mix all ingredients together and store indefinitely.

Chili Rub Seasoning
This rub is great on chicken or pork, but can be used on fish, beef, and/or vegetables too! I like it when making chicken or pork tacos.”

3 tablespoons Mexican chilli powder
1.5 tablespoons dark brown sugar
2 teaspoons garlic powder
2 teaspoons smoked paprika
2 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

  1. Mix all ingredients together and store indefinitely.

Makes approximately 1/2 cup
 

Italian Seasoning
“Great to keep on hand in your spice rack. Don’t use ‘ground’ herbs though.”
 
2 tablespoons dried basil
2 tablespoons dried oregano
2 tablespoons dried rosemary
2 tablespoons garlic powder
1 tablespoon dried thyme
 

  1. Combine all ingredients together and keep in a sealed jar.

Makes approximately 1/2 cup
 
 
Chef Dez is a Chef, Writer, & Host. Visit him at www.chefdez.com
Write to him at dez@chefdez.com or P.O. Box 2674, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6R4

