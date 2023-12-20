TikTok Trend: Crinkle Pie

There’s a TikTok trend that’s very popular in the culinary world. This trend is all about scrunching up thin phyllo pastry sheets into a baking dish, pouring a custard over top, and baking it off. It’s called a crinkle pie. The result? The top is beautifully crisp with the scrunched up layers of pastry, and the bottom is almost cake like with the baked custard.

This is my take on this trend and it’s perfect for the holiday season. Orange and cranberry is a great combination of flavours, and I also balance out the sweetness by adding some white wine vinegar to the orange marmalade. Don’t be scared off by the 1 cup of butter as it works out to less than 1 tablespoon per portion.

Watch me demonstrate this recipe on my YouTube channel at YouTube.com/@ChefDez.

Cranberry Orange Crinkle Pie

Recipe created by Chef Dez, chefdez.com

“A unique dessert or appetizer with a cakey bottom and a crispy top”



Baking spray

454g thawed phyllo pastry sheets

1 cup melted butter

200g brie cheese, chilled

3/4 cup orange marmalade

4 teaspoons white wine vinegar

2/3 cup dried cranberries

3/4 cup white sugar

3 large eggs, beaten

2/3 cup milk

2/3 cup whipping cream

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Powdered sugar, for dusting

Finely grated orange zest, for garnish