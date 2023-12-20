TikTok Trend: Crinkle Pie

There’s a TikTok trend that’s very popular in the culinary world. This trend is all about scrunching up thin phyllo pastry sheets into a baking dish, pouring a custard over top, and baking it off. It’s called a crinkle pie. The result? The top is beautifully crisp with the scrunched up layers of pastry, and the bottom is almost cake like with the baked custard.
This is my take on this trend and it’s perfect for the holiday season. Orange and cranberry is a great combination of flavours, and I also balance out the sweetness by adding some white wine vinegar to the orange marmalade. Don’t be scared off by the 1 cup of butter as it works out to less than 1 tablespoon per portion.
Cranberry Orange Crinkle Pie
Recipe created by Chef Dez, chefdez.com
“A unique dessert or appetizer with a cakey bottom and a crispy top”
Baking spray
454g thawed phyllo pastry sheets
1 cup melted butter
200g brie cheese, chilled
3/4 cup orange marmalade
4 teaspoons white wine vinegar
2/3 cup dried cranberries
3/4 cup white sugar
3 large eggs, beaten
2/3 cup milk
2/3 cup whipping cream
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Powdered sugar, for dusting
Finely grated orange zest, for garnish
- Preheat oven to 350°F (325° convection) and spray a 12 x 18-inch sized rimmed baking sheet with baking spray.
- Take 1 or 2 sheets of phyllo at a time and scrunch and pleat with your fingers, and place at one end of the baking sheet. Keep doing this, until the pan is completely filled.
- Pour the melted butter evenly over these prepared phyllo sheets and bake for 15 minutes until lightly golden.
- Slice the chilled brie cheese and randomly arrange these slices in the folds of the baked phyllo. Mix the orange marmalade and white wine vinegar together and randomly put dollops in the folds of the baked phyllo. Also, evenly distribute the dried cranberries over the phyllo.
- Mix the eggs, milk, whipping cream, and vanilla together and pour evenly over the phyllo sheets. Place bake in the oven and bake for another 30 minutes until golden and the custard has set.
- Let cool in the pan for at least 5 minutes before dusting with some powdered sugar and garnishing with the orange zest. Slice into 18 equal portions.
Makes 18 portions
