I am excited to announce the release of my new cookbook: From My Kitchen To Yours, with over 130 recipes. I have been working on this book for nearly the past three years and I am so excited to offer you another bound edition of my recipes.

My Zoom Cooking Classes were pretty much the catalyst in the creation of this cookbook. Pretty much since the pandemic started, I went virtual with my cooking classes, and it was one of the best decisions I ever made. This switch allowed people from all over the world to tune in and find out what the Chef Dez experience was all about. Through the cooking adventures of these classes, many recipes were created and perfected. Although now I am back to teaching in person again, I still offer up one Zoom Cooking Class per month to satisfy the people who are not located in my vicinity.

There are many chapters in this book that cover all the subjects from appetizers through to desserts, and beyond. One of my regular viewers, who discovered me through my Zoom classes, wrote to me and I share this with you as a testament of my recipes:

“Thank you for your cooking classes and your recipe books. Best recipes we’ve ever tried. I find most recipes from cookbooks, magazines, Pinterest, etc. are always lacking in flavour, or that “wow” factor. Every recipe I have tried from your classes, and recipe books, have been simply amazing!! So full of Flavour, and always have that “wow” factor. They are also easy to follow with no crazy ingredients, or measurements. I have been cooking for 30 years and have gone through many, many recipe books. Yours have blown me away. Thanks so much, and I look forward to learning more.” ~ Karen F., Langley, BC, Canada

Autographed “pre-order” copies are available to purchase through www.chefdez.com for an introductory price of only $17.95 (plus tax & shipping) for a limited time only, and shipping will commence approximately May 13th. Unsigned copies will also be offered through Amazon worldwide starting May 25th.

If you live local to me, I also offer up two locations where we will be officially launching this book, and you have the option to pick up your pre-ordered copy there to save on shipping. All details are on my website.

With over 230 pages, these recipes are packed full of flavour, easy to follow, and are mostly made up of common ingredients you already have or can easily get. Over the 22 years of my culinary career, I have helped literally thousands of people to rekindle their love for cooking and this latest cookbook may be my best collection of recipes yet.

The one question people always ask me about my books, is “which recipe is your favourite?” And although that question is always tough to answer, in this book I would have to say my collection of chicken dishes that are in this book: Chicken Cacciatore, Chicken Parmesan, Chicken Marsala, Creamy Tuscan Chicken, and Kung Pao Chicken. However, I have also have many favourite soup recipes in this book too, such as Creamy Tomato Basil, Broccoli Cheddar, Cream of Mushroom, and Brazilian Shrimp Soup made with coconut milk.

Order your copy today. I know you will enjoy it.



