Around Town

Get ready, get set for an 8-week walking program hosted by Canadian Mental Health Association and the Health Unit. Sign up by calling 274-2347 ext. 212. Weekly group walks start Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Every week will take you on a different trail, path or walking route. Get active, explore nature and connect with some fabulous people. It’s good for the body, mind and soul!

CALLING ALL STRING MUSICIANS! The Rainy River District Festival of the Performing Arts is pleased to sponsor a String Workshop presented by Adjudicator Annette Hay following the Instrumental Competition on Monday April 15. This one-hour workshop will begin at approximately 3 p.m. and is open to all string players in the district, whether or not they have participated in this year’s festival. Admission is free! Topics may include “how to develop vibrato” or “different bowing techniques”.

A FREE pop-up kids performance will be held April 15, 6:30 p.m. in the Robert Moore gymnasium, thanks to a generous donation from Holmlund Financial. Kids and Company is proud to present Mistatin, by Red Sky performance. An unforgettable story of reconciliation, Mistatim is about the taming of a wild horse and the truest of friendships.

St Mary School will be hosting a Spring Tea and Silent Auction, open to the community, Wednesday, April 17 from 4-7 p.m. Entrance will be a free will donation. All are welcome! Proceeds will go towards the Intermediate Spring Trip to Montreal, Quebec City and Ottawa. Baked good will be sold, in addition to a silent auction, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. Purchases are cash only, and bidders must be present to claim their items. Donations to the auction are also welcome. Items can be dropped off at the office, and items up for bid will be posted to the St Mary School Facebook page prior to the auction. Donations of baked goods are also welcome.

Explore Ukrainian Easter traditions, with the Fort Frances Museum’s Coffee, Tea and History presentation. The drop-in program is one day only – Thursday, April 18 – from 10-11:30 a.m. Drop in and see some exquisite Pysanky eggs and kistkas, embroidered textiles, Ukrainian dolls and more surprises! Homemade sweets and coffee for all attendees. Just $4 at the door. Don’t miss it – after the event, the items go back into storage.

The 55+ Matinee will be Field of Dreams, Friday, April 19 at 1 p.m. Staring Kevin Costner, who plays an Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella, who is inspired by a voice he can’t ignore, to pursue a dream he can hardly believe!

A BEE-utiful PD Day program will be held at the Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre, April 19 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Celebrate Earth Day early by learning all about bees! Make your own bee hotel, learn about bees and plant a flower that bees will love! Cost is $4 per child. Registration is required – call 807-274-7891, message the Museum o=ver Facebook, or e-mail museum@fortfrances.ca.

A Suncatchers Art Session will be held at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, April 20, fro, 1-4 p.m. Participants will follow along with video instruction by Mental Well-being Art Instructor, April Mansilla. This event is geared towards adults. Children 10 and older will be allowed to attend if accompanied by an adult.

The Monthly Supper from the Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxiliary to Branch 29 will be a Roasted Turkey Dinner, to be held Friday, April 26, at 5:30 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Delivery is available within town limits. Cost is $25, with a limit of 120 dinners made. Tickets must be purchased in advance by Tuesday, April 23. Tickets for dine-in, take-out or delivery are available at the Legion office, from 9:30 a.m. To 1:30 p.m. on weekdays, or at the Senior Centre from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Thursday or by calling Vicki at 807-271-3514.

Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce Business Community Expo Apr. 26-27 at the Curl Fort Frances Community Centre. Check out the Bail or Jail, Rockin’ for a Reason, bouncy castles, emergency vehicles to check out, a concession stand provided by Chem Free Grad, and lots of amazing organizations, businesses and home-based vendors. Funtastic Castles will be hosting family movies in the Curling Club parking lot both Friday and Saturday evening at 9 p.m., with Chem Free selling snacks. Something for everyone! Plan to come check it out!

Fort Frances High School presents “We Will Rock You” (school edition) A jukebox musical featuring the music of British rock legends Queen. It will be held at Townshend Theatre, April 24-27. The musical tells the story of a renegade group known as the Bohemians who struggle to restore the free exchange of thought and culture in a distant future where everyone dresses, thinks and acts the same.

The final Tour De Fort concert of the year featuring Angelique Francis, on April 30. JUNO Award winning artist Angelique Francis, is a versatile and exceptionally gifted musician. This multi-talented, multi-instrumentalist, multi-genre singer song writer and composer has wowed audiences across the globe with her electrifying performances, instrumental abilities and powerful textured vocals.

Calling all trailblazing women entrepreneurs! Join Us for an Unforgettable Evening of Connection and Collaboration: Wednesday, May 1, 2024 5:30 pm Boston Pizza (840 King’s Highway, Fort Frances, Ontario) This event is FREE but we ask that you register in advance. Hosted by Rainy River Future Development Corporation and PARO Centre for Women’s Enterprise About the Event: It’s time to connect, empower, and inspire one another at our interactive Mix & Mingle event. Whether you’re a seasoned entrepreneur or just starting your journey, this is the perfect opportunity to network, forge valuable connections, and celebrate the spirit of female entrepreneurship. RSVP to https://tinyurl.com/2nthexwp.

A 5K walk and perinatal mental health awareness event – Flora’s Walk – will be held Friday May 3, from 10 a.m. to noon starting at the Sorting Gap Marina in Fort Frances. There will be guest speakers, prizes, refreshments, information booths and a 5K walk. Team Northwest Ontario is being organized by NorthWest Ontario Counselling and Consulting. There are many ways to support this event – join the team, donate, sponsor, or just come out and take part in the day! For more, visit NorthWest Ontario Counselling and Consulting on Facebook, or visit the team’s event page at floraswalk.ca/en/t/teamnorthwesternontario

The Rainy River Recreation Centre will be hosting a Trade Show, May 4 from 10 a.m. To 3 p.m. The event is seeking vendors; if you would like to register, e-mail rainyriverrec@tbaytel.net. Cost is $20 if you supply a table, or $30 to have a table supplied.

Kids and Company’s final show for 2024 takes place Monday May 6 at 6:30 p.m. at La Place Rendez Vous. Master Ventriloquist Tim Holland attempts death defying stunts while arguing with himself. You can try to see if his lips are moving, but you’ll probably miss something funny or amazing. The Zany characters Tim brings to life always steal the show. Tim has been professionally entertaining for almost 2 decades. Tickets available at kidsandco.ca or at the door.

Ducks Unlimited Fort Frances Dinner. Friday, May 10, 5 p.m. at the Curl Fort Frances Community Centre. Tickets available online and or by calling Nancy at 705-257-2090. Check the Facebook Event “Ducks Unlimited Conservation Dinner for more information.

ONGOING EVENTS

A prom dress giveaway is being organized by Curvy Chick Boutique, 256 Scott Street in Fort Frances. Drop off your gently used prom or bridesmaids dresses, to donate to a student in need. The dresses will be given free of charge, to remove barriers to the experience of prom. Dresses can be dropped off at Curvy Chick until April 18.

Anishinaabewin Maamninendimowin Indigenous Ingenuity – Come celebrate the ever-evolving world of Indigenous Ingenuity with our travelling exhibition, presented by Indigenous Tourism Ontario and Science North. The exhibition will be at the Fort Frances Museum from March 25 to April 12. Admission is by donation, and it’s fun for the whole family! Visit Monday through Friday from 11:00am to 4:00pm, with the last entry at 3:00pm.

The Cookbook Collective will be meeting the second Tuesday of each month in the Eisenhauer Lounge of the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Meetings are from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Everyone in attendance will choose a recipe, which they’ll go home to cook and serve. They’ll take photos, and share them and their thoughts on the recipes at the next meeting.

Milo’s Mutts is collecting damaged, unwearable T-shirts. They’ll be turning them into dog toys, which will be sold, with 50 per cent of the profits going towards Ruffcue Dog Rescue. If you have shirts to donate, drop them at the salon, in the back of 1132 Scott Street.

Are you a teen with health questions you’re too embarrassed to ask an adult about? A registered nurse from the Northwestern Health Unit will be hanging out at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre every second Tuesday, from 3-5 p.m. starting February 13, to answer your questions in a safe, private and judgement-free zone.

Stroke Survivors group – meeting the Second Wednesday of every month 10-11 a.m. Let’s have a coffee and talk. A good time to make friends with other people that understand what you’re going through. To register call or text Nathan Galusha 807-271-6262 or Shelly Jones 807-276-1319.

Lego Club at the Library, every Thursday from 3:30-5 p.m. come build, create and connect. Compete in Lego building challenges, create unique builds and build big!

Tea and Tots, a drop-in play group, runs every second Friday, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at 605 McIrvine Road, in Fort Frances. Stop by, and make some new friends! Check out the Tea and Tots Facebook page for upcoming dates and other news.

The Spring Recreator is out! Link is available at the Town website or Memorial Sports Centre Facebook page. There’s loads of drop-in Pickle Ball, shinny hockey, public skates, yoga, tai chi, Rec N Crew and kids drop-in programs and upcoming camps. (Even some programs that are free!) Registration has started, but there’s drop in options as well – something for everyone to stay active all winter long.

STEM Saturday is at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Stop by for STEM-based fun, games and crafts! Anyone under 8 needs to be accompanied by an adult.

Dungeons and Dragons will be held Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Age 13+. No previous experience with the game is required, and all supplies provided.

Legion Burgers and Brew – stop by the Royal Canadian Legion Fort Frances Branch for $10 burgers and brew, each Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. Tickets will be available for the meat draw as well!

Lions TV BINGO – on Shaw channel 10 every Thursday from 6:30-8:30 cards available from the usual outlets including the Fort Frances Times.

Narcotics Anonymous Meeting – Thursdays, 6:30pm at 140-4th St W, Fort Frances. “No addict seeking recovery ever need die from the horrors of addiction.” More info: FortFrancesNA@gmail.com

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Fort Frances Youth Soccer is in need of volunteers to fill many roles, from set-up to coaching. If you’d like to lend a hand, reach out over Facebook!

The Fort Frances Legion Ladies Auxiliary to Branch #29 is seeking new members to join their dynamic group of fun, hardworking Ladies. If you would like to know more about this group, please contact Andrea at 275-8912.

Volun-TRY with the Girl Guides! Volun-try is a program that lets adults explore being a Guide leader. Age groups currently overseen are 5-11. Make new friends, have fun, and shape the future for a group of girls. Older groups could start with more leaders! To find out more, contact Monica Armour on Facebook.

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations– The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Great items for donation are things like large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items, knick knacks, gift items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door. Proceeds from the Tuck Shop go to the Rainycrest Auxiliary, which benefits residents. Donations can be dropped off inside the main entrance, labelled ATTN: Gary Tuck Shop. For more information, call 807-274-9559.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are always welcome and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna).

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Contact Nicole Piotrowski at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 or by email n.piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca.

Best for Kitty is in desperate need of foster homes, to provide a safe, warm and loving environment to house casts and kittens, while they wait for their forever homes. Full support and supplies are provided. For more information, e-mail bestforkitty@gmail.com, or visit Best for Kitty over Facebook or at bestforkitty.net for more information.

The Friends of the Library meets every third Thursday of each month, except for July and August. New members are always welcome! This group helps to support for the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre, to make it the best it can be!