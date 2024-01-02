Around Town

The Winter Recreator is out – Link is available at the Town website or Memorial Sports Centre Facebook page. There’s loads of drop-in Pickle Ball, shinny hockey, public skates, yoga, tai chi, Rec N Crew and kids drop-in programs and upcoming camps. (Even some programs that are free!) Registration has started, but there’s drop in options as well – something for everyone to stay active and social all winter long.

Voyageur Lions Club Polar Plunge has been delayed to Family Day – Did you want to sign up for the Polar Plunge, but ran out of time? You’re in luck! The annual jump to raise funds for your favourite charity or Non-profit has been delayed to Family Day, due to a lack of New Year’s ice. Weather permit- ting, the event is now scheduled for noon on Monday, February 19. Prizes for top fundraiser & team to raise the most receives an additional donation from the Lions Club! Stay tuned for details. For registration or more information contact Bill Michl– 807-276-1334 or bmichl226@gmail.com

Tour de Fort’s 30th Anniversary series – Continues on January 19 with singer-songwriter Belle Plaine. Tickets are available at Tourdefort.com.

A Women’s Wellness Workshop will be held Saturday, February 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at La Place Rendez-Vous – The event is being organized by the La Verendrye Hospital Auxiliary as a fundraising event. Lunch is provided, and there will be a choice of sessions, ranging from mental health to physical well-being to personal development, each delivered by experts in their field. Tickets are $75, with a $40 tax receipt available. Tickets are available at the Hospital Gift Shop or by calling Janice at 807-271-3665.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 29 – Fort Frances would like to remind our members that their dues are due. Hope to see you at Legion functions!

Kids & Company ‘23 ‘24 season will be on hiatus until March – But there are two shows in March! The first in March 4. Experience Arch8’s physically awe-inspiring work – Tetris – featuring a gravity-defying combination of acrobatics, extreme physicality and movement. Tetris, inspired by the addictive puzzle game and the twists and turns of a Rubik’s Cube, has performers fitting, merging, stacking and combining in various feats. Tickets available online or at the door.

ONGOING EVENTS

Drop in shinny hockey and public skating starts in the new year – Cost is $3. A waiver needs to be signed for hockey. Check out the full winter schedule on the Memorial Sports Centre facebook page.

Legion Burgers and Brew – stop by the Royal Canadian Legion Fort Frances Branch for $10 burgers and brew, each Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. Tickets will be available for the meat draw as well!

Monday Night Radio Bingo – Play Bingo and support Girls and Women’s hockey! The game gets underway every Monday night at 7 p.m. over B93.1. Bingo cards are available at: The Great Bear, CC Complex, Rainy lake Sports and Tackle, Ski’s Variety, Tagg’s Source for Sports, The Place Fine Foods, Cloverleaf Grocery, Wood’s Quality Bakery, and Zig’s Place.

Lions TV BINGO – on Shaw channel 10 every Thursday from 6:30-8:30 cards available from the usual outlets including the Fort Frances Times.

Narcotics Anonymous Meeting – Thursdays, 6:30pm at 140-4th St W, Fort Frances. “No addict seeking recovery ever need die from the horrors of addiction.” More info: FortFrancesNA@gmail.com

The Right Relations Circle meets the third Tuesday of each month – 10 a.m. At the Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre. The group is committed to improving settler-Indigenous relations, through education, outreach and advocacy. For more, find the Rainy River District Right Relations Circle on Facebook.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Be a Snow Buddy – Would you like to help out local seniors by shoveling snow (once we get some to shovel) Sign up as a volunteer with the Fort Frances Seniors Centre by calling 807-274-7656 or online at snowangelscanada.ca.

Best for Kitty is always in need of donations, fosters and new cat owners – Donations can be mailed to Best for Kitty, 308 Fifth Street West, Fort Frances, ON, P9A 3S1 or via e-transfer to bestforkitty@gmail.com. To adopt or foster a furry friend please call 276-8670. Thank you for your support!

The Seniors Companion Project is seeking volunteers for the Friendly Phone Call program. Full training and support are provided. For more information, call 807-271-6370 or e-mail seniorsproject@fortfrances.ca. Seniors looking to receive friendly calls can call the same number to sign up!

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Contact Nicole Piotrowski at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 or by email n.piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca.