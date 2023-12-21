Around Town

The Winter Recreator is out! Link is available at the Town website or Memorial Sports Centre Facebook page. There’s loads of drop-in Pickle Ball, shinny hockey, public skates, yoga, tai chi, Rec N Crew and kids drop-in programs and upcoming camps. (Even some programs that are free!) Registration has started, but there’s drop in options as well – something for everyone to stay active and social all winter long.

Game 1 of the Border Battle between the I-Falls Broncos boys and Muskie Boys hockey is this Friday, December 22. 7 p.m. at Bronco Arena. Admission is $5.00 USD for adults and $2.00 USD for students. Canadian money will NOT be accepted.

All-ages Storytime–Dec. 22 11 a.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library. Come in your jammies and cozy up in the great space for songs, read-alouds, and other activities.

A Christmas Together event is being hosted by the CMHA Fort Frances branch, at 612 Portage Ave. From noon to 8 p.m., December 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, the facility will open its doors to anyone 16 and over who would like a place to go over the holidays. Join staff and others for hot meals, coffee, hot chocolate, treats, games, crafts, movies, conversation and more. Enter under the carport.

Emo Knox United Church and partners present a free Christmas dinner–Turkey with all the trimmings, Take out or delivery on Dec. 23 from 12:30-1 p.m. If you know someone who would like a Christmas meal pleas register at no cost by contacting Joyce Meyers 807-275-8302. Volunteers can also contact Joyce.

Community Christmas Dinner–Christmas Eve pick up and delivery. Traditional holiday meal available to anyone and everyone. All meals must be pre-ordered by Dec. 22 Call 807-276-6425 to order or volunteer. Pick up at the Flint House on Dec. 24 between 3-4 p.m. or have it delivered. Meals come complete with reheating instructions.

Ring in 2024 on New Year’s Eve with Thinking of Pinky at the Fort Frances Legion Branch 29 $10 Cover charge, midnight lunch included. Festivities start at 9 p.m.

Voyageur Lions Club Polar Plunge–Raise funds for your favourite charity or Non-profit! Registration at 12p.m. at La Place Rendez-Vous. Plunge is at 1p.m. Prizes for top fundraiser & team to raise the most receives an additional donation from the Lions Club! For registration or more information contact Bill Michl– 807-276-1334 or bmichl226@gmail.com

Tour de Fort’s 30th Anniversary series– Continues on January 19 with singer-songwriter Belle Plaine. Tickets are available at Tourdefort.com.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 29 Fort Frances would like to remind our members that the end of year is coming up and would like to remind members that their dues are due. Hope to see you at Legion functions.

Kids & Company ‘23 ‘24 season will be on hiatus until March– But there are two shows in March! The first in March 4. Experience Arch8’s physically awe-inspiring work – Tetris – featuring a gravity-defying combination of acrobatics, extreme physicality and movement. Tetris, inspired by the addictive puzzle game and the twists and turns of a Rubik’s Cube, has performers fitting, merging, stacking and combining in various feats. Tickets available online or at the door. ONGOING EVENTS

Best for Kitty has launched their annual Holiday Appeal to help better the lives of homeless cats and kittens in the Rainy River District. Donations can be mailed to Best for Kitty, 308 Fifth Street West, Fort Frances, ON, P9A 3S1 or via e-transfer to bestforkitty@gmail.com. To adopt or foster a furry friend please call 276-8670. Thank you for your support!

Drop in shinny hockey and public skating starts in the new year. Cost is $3. A waiver needs to be signed for hockey. Check out the full winter schedule on the Memorial Sports Centre facebook page.

Legion Burgers and Brew – stop by the Royal Canadian Legion Fort Frances Branch for $10 burgers and brew, each Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. Tickets will be available for the meat draw as well!

Monday Night Radio Bingo is back! Play Bingo and support Girls and Women’s hockey! The game gets underway every Monday night at 7 p.m. over B93.1. Bingo cards are available at: The Great Bear, CC Complex, Rainy lake Sports and Tackle, Ski’s Variety, Tagg’s Source for Sports, The Place Fine Foods, Cloverleaf Grocery, Wood’s Quality Bakery, and Zig’s Place.

Holiday Scavenger Hunt starting on Dec. 1– Throughout the month of December, pick up a Scavenger Hunt sheet from the front desk at the Fort Frances Public Library and explore Fort Frances for the chance to win a prize!

Gift Wrapping Station starting on Dec. 11– Having trouble trying to find time and privacy to wrap gifts at home? Come to the library lobby and use our gift wrapping supplies for free.

Lions TV BINGO– on Shaw channel 10 every Thursday from 6:30-8:30 cards available from the usual outlets including the Fort Frances Times.

Narcotics Anonymous Meeting–Thursdays, 6:30pm at 140-4th St W, Fort Frances. “No addict seeking recovery ever need die from the horrors of addiction.” More info: FortFrancesNA@gmail.com

The Right Relations Circle meets the third Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. At the Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre. The group is committed to improving settler-Indigenous relations, through education, outreach and advocacy. For more, find the Rainy River District Right Relations Circle on Facebook.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Be a Snow Buddy! Would you like to help out local seniors by shoveling snow (once we get some to shovel) Sign up as a volunteer with the Fort Frances Seniors Centre by calling 807-274-7656 or online at snowangelscanada.ca.

The Salvation Army is still accepting volunteer bell-ringers throughout the district.

The Seniors Companion Project is seeking volunteers for the Friendly Phone Call program. Full training and support are provided. For more information, call 807-271-6370 or e-mail seniorsproject@fortfrances.ca. Seniors looking to receive friendly calls can call the same number to sign up!

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations– The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Great items for donation are things like large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items, knick knacks, gift items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door. Proceeds from the Tuck Shop go to the Rainycrest Auxiliary, which benefits residents. Donations can be dropped off inside the main entrance, labelled ATTN: Gary Tuck Shop. For more information, call 807-274-9559.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are always welcome and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna).

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Contact Nicole Piotrowski at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 or by email n.piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca.

Best for Kitty is in desparate need of foster homes, to provide a safe, warm and loving environment to house casts and kittens, while they wait for their forever homes. Full support and supplies are provided. For more information, e-mail bestforkitty@gmail.com, or visit Best for Kitty over Facebook for more information.

Lakers Need Billets–The Fort Frances Lakers are in need of billet homes for players for the 2023-24 hockey season. Contact Sarah Kivimaki 807-275-6991 or see fortfranceslakers.com/billet-host-families.