Around Town

BORDER BATTLE Hockey game tonight!– The FFHS Muskie Girls faceoff against the I-Falls Broncos Girls 7:15 p.m. at Ice For Kids Arena. Come support the Muskies in the first Border Battle game of the season.

Christmas story time in the loft– at Emo Feeds from 11 a.m. – noon December 9&16 (Saturdays) drop off your kids or join in and enjoy the Christmas story.

Borderland Community Orchestra presents a Family Christmas sing-along concert, Tuesday, Dec 5, 7 p.m. at the Rainy River High School gymnasium. Free will offering – all proceeds to the RRHS Chem Free Grad! Food Bank donations welcome!

Muskie Boys Teddy Bear Toss game! Friday night, December 8th, Muskie Boys take on Sioux North in their first home regular season game. The game will be played on ’52 Canadians. Bring a new stuffed toy to toss on the ice after the Muskies score their first goal. Toys go to the Kenora Rainy River Districts Child and Family Services Adopt an Angel program.

Christmas cookie decorating workshop–Join us at the Fort Frances Museum for a festive and fun-filled Christmas cookie decorating class taught by the talented Meghan Spooner. Get into the holiday spirit as Meghan guides you through the art of creating beautifully decorated cookies that are sure to impress your friends and family. Bring your creativity and leave with a box of delicious and visually stunning cookies that will be the highlight of any holiday gathering. Cost $25-contact the library for more info. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Breakfast with Santa–Enjoy a delicious breakfast with Santa on Saturday. Dec. 9 from 9-11 a.m. at St. John’s Anglican Church at 360 Church St. $12 per person, under three is free. Includes Hot Chocolate Bar, Decorate gingerbread houses, Make Crafts and Reindeer food and get your photo taken with Santa!

Bake sale at St. John The Baptist Anglican Church. Dec. 9 starting at 9 a.m.

The annual Christmas Cantata will be presented by the Fort Frances Choraliers. Enjoy a wonderful evening of music, by more than 40 singers, conducted by Diane Maxey, December 10 at 2 p.m. at New Beginnings Fellowship, 1301 Mill Road. All are welcome to attend.

All-ages card making workshop–Dec. 12 4-6:30 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library. Come in and make holiday cards for your friends and family with materials and help from library staff.

A low cost spay/neuter event for cats will be held by the Borderland Humane Society, in International Falls, Dec. 3. Open to LOW INCOME families. Call 218-283-9276 for more information and to get your pet on the list. Please call only once, and speak slowly and clearly in your message, with your name address and name and gender of cat. One cat per household at this time.

McTavish Winter Wonderland Trail of Lights – will be held December 14 and 15, from 4:30-8:30 p.m. at 71 McTavish Rd, in LaVallee. Hosted by Weechi-it-te-win Family Services. All are welcome! Snacks, hot chocolate and treats available. Please bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the food bank.

The 55+ Movie Matinee will be Friday, December 15, in the Shaw Room of the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Showing will the Patch Adams – the true story of Hunter “Patch” Adams, determined to become a medical doctor, because he enjoys helping people, using humour. Starring the legendary Robin Williams. Show-time is 1-3 p.m.

Solstice Soiree at Kay-Nah-Chi-Wah-Nung (Manitou Mounds)– Dec. 21, Join us for an evening of sheer decadence, joy, and community as we honour this year’s winter solstice. Allow us to host you at The Mounds as you enjoy delectable hors d’oeuvres before being seated for an unforgettable three-course dinner featuring traditional Anishinaabe ingredients. $35 per person. For more details see the event Facebook page or contact Manitou Mounds. Limited seating, so get your tickets fast.

All-ages Storytime–Dec. 22 11 a.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library. Come in your jammies and cozy up in the great space for songs, read-alouds, and other activities.

Tour de Fort’s 30th Anniversary series– Continues on January 19 with Belle Plaine. Tickets are available at Tourdefort.com.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 29 Fort Frances would like to remind our members that the end of year is coming up and would like to remind members that their dues are due. Hope to see you at Legion functions”

Kids & Company ‘23 ‘24 season will be on hiatus until March – But there are two shows in March! The first in March 4. Experience Arch8’s physically awe-inspiring work – Tetris – featuring a gravity-defying combination of acrobatics, extreme physicality and movement. Tetris, inspired by the addictive puzzle game and the twists and turns of a Rubik’s Cube, has performers fitting, merging, stacking and combining in various feats. Tickets available online at the door.

Voyageur Lions Club Polar Plunge–Raise funds for your favourite charity or Non-profit! Registration at 12p.m. At La Place Rendez-Vous Plunge at 1p.m. Prizes for top fundraiser & team to raise the most receives an additional donation from the Lions Club! For registration or more information contact Bill Michl– 807-276-1334 or bmichl226@gmail.com

ONGOING EVENTS

Best for Kitty has launched their annual Holiday Appeal to help better the lives of homeless cats and kittens in the Rainy River District. Donations can be mailed to Best for Kitty, 308 Fifth Street West, Fort Frances, ON, P9A 3S1 or via e-transfer to bestforkitty@gmail.com. To adopt or foster a furry friend please call 276-8670. Thank you for your support!

Parent and Tot drop-in Skating, Tuesdays from 10:15 a.m. To 12:15 p.m. and Thursdays from 1:15-3:15 p.m.at the memorial Sports Centre Ice for Kids Arena. Open to ages four and under, accompanied by an adult.

8th Street Trail Explore and More Youth Group is a free drop in youth group, where kids aged 10-18 can get together and explore the 8th street trails– The group will meet every Monday from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Fort Frances Curling Club parking lot. A UNFC van will pick up five youth on a first come first serve basis to drive out to the trails from Fort Frances High School. (Getting home from the trails is the responsibility of the youth and their caring adults.) For More information, contact Lori-Lynn at 807-271-4500 or Christa at 807-274-3131 ext 306. The program is a partnership between the UNFC, Gizhewaadiziwin Health Access Centre, Curl Fort Frances Community Centre, and 8th Street Trails.

Legion Burgers and Brew – stop by the Royal Canadian Legion Fort Frances Branch for $10 burgers and brew, each Friday evening from 5-7 p.m. Tickets will be available for the meat draw as well!

Monday Night Radio Bingo is back! Play Bingo and support Girls and Women’s hockey! The game gets underway every Monday night at 7 p.m. over B93.1. Bingo cards are available at: The Great Bear, CC Complex, Rainy lake Sports and Tackle, Ski’s Variety, Tagg’s Source for Sports, The Place Fine Foods, Cloverleaf Grocery, Wood’s Quality Bakery, and Zig’s Place.

Holiday Scavenger Hunt starting on Dec. 1– Throughout the month of December, pick up a Scavenger Hunt sheet from the front desk at the Fort Frances Public Library and explore Fort Frances for the chance to win a prize!

Gift Wrapping Station starting on Dec. 11– Having trouble trying to find time and privacy to wrap gifts at home? Come to the library lobby and use our gift wrapping supplies for free.

Forget Me Not, Remembering our Fallen in the Rainy River District–A museum exhibit putting faces and stories to names of the fallen across the first and second World Wars, and the Koreans and Vietnam Wars. At the Fort Frances Museum until Mid-December.

Lions TV BINGO– on Shaw channel 10 every Thursday from 6:30-8:30 cards available from the usual outlets including the Fort Frances Times.

Narcotics Anonymous Meeting–Thursdays, 6:30pm at 140-4th St W, Fort Frances. “No addict seeking recovery ever need die from the horrors of addiction.” More info: FortFrancesNA@gmail.com

The Right Relations Circle meets the third Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. At the Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre. The group is committed to improving settler-Indigenous relations, through education, outreach and advocacy. For more, find the Rainy River District Right Relations Circle on Facebook.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Tree of Christmas Giving is up at Rainycrest Long Term Care. Stop by and take an angel from the tree – each one represents a resident, with basic information about them and their Christmas wishes. Then assemble some gifts, and drop them and the angel off at Rainycrest, unwrapped, by December 18. Santa will deliver them in time for Christmas, to make a senior’s holiday brighter!

The Salvation Army adopt-a-family program is seeking folks who can adopt families in need from the hamper program. You can select a family of any size. You’ll get some details about the family members and a grocery list to make their holiday warm and bright. Contact the Salvation Army or stop by to find out how you can make the holidays a little brighter for a local family in need.

The Seniors Companion Project is seeking volunteers for the Friendly Phone Call program. Full training and support are provided. For more information, call 807-271-6370 or e-mail seniorsproject@fortfrances.ca. Seniors looking to receive friendly calls can call the same number to sign up!

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations– The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Great items for donation are things like large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items, knick knacks, gift items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door. Proceeds from the Tuck Shop go to the Rainycrest Auxiliary, which benefits residents. Donations can be dropped off inside the main entrance, labelled ATTN: Gary Tuck Shop. For more information, call 807-274-9559.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are always welcome and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna).

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Contact Nicole Piotrowski at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 or by email n.piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca.

Best for Kitty is in desparate need of foster homes, to provide a safe, warm and loving environment to house casts and kittens, while they wait for their forever homes. Full support and supplies are provided. For more information, e-mail bestforkitty@gmail.com, or visit Best for Kitty over Facebook for more information.

Lakers Need Billets–The Fort Frances Lakers are in need of billet homes for players for the 2023-24 hockey season. Contact Sarah Kivimaki 807-275-6991 or see fortfranceslakers.com/billet-host-families.