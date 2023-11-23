Around Town

Row I Theatre presents 13 The Musical, November 24 at 7 p.m. and November 25 at 1 and 5 p.m. Advanced tickets with assigned seating are available now at Curvy Chick Boutique for $20, or at the door for $25 at the Townshend Theatre. All local performers, including Cassandra Armstrong, Lilah Brockie, Clare Empey and many more, under the direction of Trevor Barker and the vocal direction of Renee Martin Brown.

Monthly Supper from the Royal Canadian Legion ladies Auxiliary to Branch 29 will be a turkey dinner with the fixings, on Friday, Nov. 24. Dine-in and pick-up orders are available at the door, for $25. A limit of 100 dinners will be made. Advance tickets are sold at the Legion office, the Seniors Centre or by e-transfer. The dinner will be upstairs at the legion at 5:30 p.m. – doors open at 4:30 p.m. Deliveries available, but must be ordered by Nov. 21. For more information, call Dawn at 276-4549.

A Women’s Sharing Circle will be held November 24 from 1-3 p.m. to show support in Ending Violence Against Women. Light refreshments will be provided. Event will take place at the Behavioural Health Services building, 601 Kings Hwy. For more information, call Giishkaandago’Ikwe Health Services at 807-274-2042.

The Northwestern Health Unit will hold a 75th anniversary Open House Friday, November 24 from 9:30 a.m. To 11 a.m. At the Fort Frances office, 396 Scott Street. Learn about the NWHU, enter a draw and meet the staff. Light refreshments will be available.

A sunrise hike will take place this Saturday, Nov. 25 at 7 a.m. At the Rainy Lake Nordic Ski Club. Anyone interested in joining in can meet at the chalet. To see more community events, keep an eye on the Rainy Lake Nordic Ski Club’s Facebook page.

Knox United Church Fort Frances Christmas Luncheon and Bake Sale–Saturday Nov. 25 11:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m. Homemade Soup, Sandwiches and Dainties. Shane beck will performing on the piano. $12 adults, $6 5-12 years old, four and under are free. Come and Bring your friends.

St. John Anglican Church Vendor sale and Christmas Luncheon–Craft Vendors, bake sale, White Elephant Table, Bottle Match & Food Hamper Door Prize, Saturday Nov. 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free entry. Luncheon is $10, tickets in advance or at the door.

United Native Friendship Centre Annual Christmas Craft/Vendor Sale Saturday, November 25, 2023 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Couchiching First Nation Multiuse Facility (201 Frog Creek Road)

A PD Day Gingerbread Decorating Party will be held Monday, November 27 at 10:30 a.m. with Miss Sam at the Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre. Cost is $5, but registration is required – space is limited! Make and take a mini gingerbread house and two gingerbread people! Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. To register, message the Museum over facebook, or call 807-274-7891 ext 1112.

A Quick Prints Winter 3D printing workshop will be held November 27 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Seven Generations Education Institute campus, 1452 Idylwild Drive. Learn to 3D print winter-themed crafts, including a snowflake, coffee cup holder, or snowman. This workshop is open to everyone of all ages. Register online at https://forms.office.com/r/B6wd1LBK3w

Board Game Night–November 27 from 4:30 pm – 6:45 pm at the SGEI Campus, 1452 Idylwild Drive. Come with friends or bring the family to our Board Game Nights at our Fort Frances campus library. We have several puzzles and board games for you to choose from.

Frozen–will be showing at the SGEI Library Movie Night, November 28 at 4:30 p.m. Bring the whole family to the Fort Frances SGEI campus Library for a free family movie night! We have drinks, popcorn and other snacks for you to enjoy. No registration is required.

The Riverside Foundation Split the Pot lottery deadline is November 30. Riverside has joined forces with other hospitals for a mammoth lottery, with more winners. The prize pool is nearing $1,000,000! Get your tickets at Splitthepot.ca.

The Rainy River Rec Christmas Parade will be held November 30, starting at 6 p.m. The route will begin at the Rec Centre, and end at Hannam Park, with the annual tree lighting festivities, including fire pit, hot chocolate and music!

Jack Rabbit’s Learn to Ski program will be offered this winter at the Rainy Lake Nordic Ski Club. Open to ages 6-9. Registration closes Dec 1, and equipment can be supplied if needed. Classes will run on Sundays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Beginning January 7. online registration is required – check out the Rainy Lake Nordic Ski Club’s Facebook page for details, and the link to register! (Parents can come learn alongside their kids, too!)

Christmas Hamper Applications– The Salvation Army will be taking applications for Christmas Hampers until Friday, December 1. Please apply in person, Monday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 242 Scott Street and bring ID for all members of your household.

Emo Holly Daze will take place Dec 1 and 2. The town-wide, two-day event will feature plenty to see and do, including a Christmas parade, food drive, fireworks, vendor markets and more!

A Holiday Scavenger Hunt will be starting on Dec. 1, hosted by the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Throughout the month of December, pick of a Scavenger Hunt sheet from the front desk and explore Fort Frances for the chance to win a prize!

Christmas story time in the loft– at Emo Feeds from 11 a.m. to noon December 2nd, 9,16 (Saturdays) drop off your kids or join in and enjoy the Christmas story.

Christmas on the River Holiday Market will be held December 2, from 10 a.m. To 2 p.m. at the Rainy River Rec Centre. Crafters, Penny Table and more!

The Rainy River Hospital Auxiliary Christmas Bazaar will be held at the Rainy River Legion, Saturday, Dec. 2 from 2-4 p.m.

Stuff a Cruiser will be held Dec. 2 to fill the food banks. Everything collected stays local. Watch for OPP, T3PS and CN Police cruisers at Walmart, Safeway, The Place, Cloverleaf Grocery and Beaver Mills Market.

Kiwanis Christmas Parade– Dec. 2 5:30 p.m. Floats needed, registration required. Google form available via Facebook Event page. New this year meet Santa in the Rainy Lake Square after for photos and treats!

Calling Vendors for an evening with Santa after the parade– We’re excited to announce that we’re looking for vendors to join us for a festive Saturday at Santa in the Square, Dec 2. If you’re interested in being a part of this jolly event, email us at ffkiwanis@gmail.com to find out more.

Love Your Shelf Etc owner Alicia Anderson will be holding a workshop on centerpieces, Sunday, Dec 3 from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Rainy River Rec Centre. Cost is $60, which includes a Love Your Shelf Etc box. If you already have a box, the cost is $40. To register, call 807-852-4446 or e-mail rainyriverrec@tbaytel.net. Space is limited!

Rainy Lake Community Orchestra Holiday Concert– Monday Dec. 4 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library. No fee for entry but non-perishable food items are appreciated. Light refreshments served.

Borderland Community Orchestra presents a Family Christmas sing-along convert, Tuesday, Dec 5, 7 p.m. at the Rainy River High School gymnasium. Free will offering – all proceeds to the RRHS Chem Free Grad! Food Bank donations welcome!

Breakfast with Santa–Enjoy a delicious breakfast with Santa on Saturday. Dec. 9 from 9-11 a.m. at St. John’s Anglican Church at 360 Church St. $12 per person, under three is free. Includes Hot Chocolate Bar, Decorate gingerbread houses, Make Crafts and Reindeer food and get your photo taken with Santa!

The annual Christmas Cantata will be presented by the Fort Frances Choraliers. Enjoy a wonderful evening of music, by more than 40 singers, conducted by Diane Maxey, December 10 at 2 p.m. at New Beginnings Fellowship, 1301 Mill Road. All are welcome to attend.

All-ages card making workshop–Dec. 12 4-6:30 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library. Come in and make holiday cards for your friends and family with materials and help from library staff.

A low cost spay/neuter event for cats will be held by the Borderland Humane Society, in International Falls, Dec. 3. Open to LOW INCOME families. Call 218-283-9276 for more information and to get your pet on the list. Please call only once, and speak slowly and clearly in your message, with your name address and name and gender of cat. One cat per household at this time.

McTavish Winter Wonderland Trail of Lights – will be held December 14 and 15, from 4:30-8:30 p.m. at 71 McTavish Rd, in LaVallee. Hosted by Weechi-it-te-win Family Services. All are welcome! Snacks, hot chocolate and treats available. Please bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the food bank.

The 55+ Movie Matinee will be Friday, December 15, in the Shaw Room of the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Showing will the Patch Adams – the true story of Hunter “Patch” Adams, determined to become a medical doctor, because he enjoys helping people, using humour. Starring the legendary Robin Williams. Show-time is 1-3 p.m.

All-ages Storytime–Dec. 22 11 a.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library. Come in your jammies and cozy up in the great space for songs, read-alouds, and other activities.

Tour de Fort’s 30th Anniversary series– Continues on January 19 with Belle Plaine. Tickets are available at Tourdefort.com.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 29 Fort Frances would like to remind our members that the end of year is coming up and would like to remind members that their dues are due. Hope to see you at Legion functions”

Kids & Company ‘23 ‘24 season will be on hiatus until March – But there are two shows in March! The first in March 4. Experience Arch8’s physically awe-inspiring work – Tetris – featuring a gravity-defying combination of acrobatics, extreme physicality and movement. Tetris, inspired by the addictive puzzle game and the twists and turns of a Rubik’s Cube, has performers fitting, merging, stacking and combining in various feats. Tickets available online at the door.

ONGOING EVENTS

Best for Kitty has launched their annual Holiday Appeal to help better the lives of homeless cats and kittens in the Rainy River District. Donations can be mailed to Best for Kitty, 308 Fifth Street West, Fort Frances, ON, P9A 3S1 or via e-transfer to bestforkitty@gmail.com. To adopt or foster a furry friend please call 276-8670. Thank you for your support!

Parent and Tot drop-in Skating, Tuesdays from 10:15 a.m. To 12:15 p.m. and Thursdays from 1:15-3:15 p.m.at the memorial Sports Centre Ice for Kids Arena. Open to ages four and under, accompanied by an adult.

8th Street Trail Explore and More Youth Group is a free drop in youth group, where kids aged 10-18 can get together and explore the 8th street trails– The group will meet every Monday from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Fort Frances Curling Club parking lot. A UNFC van will pick up five youth on a first come first serve basis to drive out to the trails from Fort Frances High School. (Getting home from the trails is the responsibility of the youth and their caring adults.) For More information, contact Lori-Lynn at 807-271-4500 or Christa at 807-274-3131 ext 306. The program is a partnership between the UNFC, Gizhewaadiziwin Health Access Centre, Curl Fort Frances Community Centre, and 8th Street Trails.

Legion Burgers and Brew – stop by the Royal Canadian Legion Fort Frances Branch for $10 burgers and brew, each Sunday evening from 5-7 p.m. Tickets will be available for the meat draw as well!

Monday Night Radio Bingo is back! Play Bingo and support Girls and Women’s hockey! The game gets underway every Monday night at 7 p.m. over B93.1. Bingo cards are available at: The Great Bear, CC Complex, Rainy lake Sports and Tackle, Ski’s Variety, Tagg’s Source for Sports, The Place Fine Foods, Cloverleaf Grocery, Wood’s Quality Bakery, and Zig’s Place.

Gift Wrapping Station starting on Dec. 11– Having trouble trying to find time and privacy to wrap gifts at home? Come to the library lobby and use our gift wrapping supplies for free.

Forget Me Not, Remembering our Fallen in the Rainy River District–A museum exhibit putting faces and stories to names of the fallen across the first and second World Wars, and the Koreans and Vietnam Wars. At the Fort Frances Museum until Mid-December.

Lions TV BINGO– on Shaw channel 10 every Thursday from 6:30-8:30 cards available from the usual outlets including the Fort Frances Times.

Narcotics Anonymous Meeting–Thursdays, 6:30pm at 140-4th St W, Fort Frances. “No addict seeking recovery ever need die from the horrors of addiction.” More info: FortFrancesNA@gmail.com

The Right Relations Circle meets the third Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. At the Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre. The group is committed to improving settler-Indigenous relations, through education, outreach and advocacy. For more, find the Rainy River District Right Relations Circle on Facebook.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Tree of Christmas Giving is up at Rainycrest Long Term Care. Stop by and take an angel from the tree – each one represents a resident, with basic information about them and their Christmas wishes. Then assemble some gifts, and drop them and the angel off at Rainycrest, unwrapped, by December 18. Santa will deliver them in time for Christmas, to make a senior’s holiday brighter!

The Salvation Army adopt-a-family program is seeking adoptees, who can adopt families in need from the hamper program. You can select a family of any size. You’ll get some details about the family members and a grocery list to make their holiday warm and bright. Contact the Salvation Army or stop by to find out how you can make the holidays a little brighter for a local family in need.

The Seniors Companion Project is seeking volunteers for the Friendly Phone Call program. Full training and support are provided. For more information, call 807-271-6370 or e-mail seniorsproject@fortfrances.ca. Seniors looking to receive friendly calls can call the same number to sign up!

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations– The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Great items for donation are things like large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items, knick knacks, gift items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door. Proceeds from the Tuck Shop go to the Rainycrest Auxiliary, which benefits residents. Donations can be dropped off inside the main entrance, labelled ATTN: Gary Tuck Shop. For more information, call 807-274-9559.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are always welcome and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna).

Meals on Wheels – Seeking volunteer drivers. Contact Nicole Piotrowski at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 or by email n.piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca.

Best for Kitty is in desparate need of foster homes, to provide a safe, warm and loving environment to house casts and kittens, while they wait for their forever homes. Full support and supplies are provided. For more information, e-mail bestforkitty@gmail.com, or visit Best for Kitty over Facebook for more information.

Lakers Need Billets–The Fort Frances Lakers are in need of billet homes for players for the 2023-24 hockey season. Contact Sarah Kivimaki 807-275-6991 or see fortfranceslakers.com/billet-host-families.