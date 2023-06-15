Around Town

Drive For a Cause at Fort Frances GM – TODAY Thursday June 15 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. for every test drive the Fort Frances GM will donate $50 to the 8th Street Trails. The trails are currently cleaned, maintained, and groomed by a small but dedicated group of volunteers. FFGM is proud to support the growth and development of these trails in our community!

55+ Movie Matinee – At the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. 1 p.m. June 16. Champions is a movie about a former minor-league basketball coach who is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. He soon realizes that despite his doubts, together, this team can go further than they ever imagined. Rated PG-13 2 hr 4 min

Alzheimer’s Walk – Join us at the Sorting Gap Marina on Saturday, June 17 with registration starting at 10:00 am, warm up and walk followed by a BBQ. Walkers will walk either east (longer walk) or west (shorter walk) from the Sorting Gap Marina and all walkers will return to the Sorting Gap to finish their walk. There will be prizes for both teams and individuals who raise the most money as well as many door prizes. For more information contact Alzheimer Society staff member Mary O’Connor at 807-276-9105

Tennis Rackets and pickleball paddles – Available to borrow from the Fort Frances Library Technology Centre. You can take them out if you have a valid library card and then play on the courts in town.

Summer Programming with the Town of Fort Frances–

The Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre as well as the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre are preparing for summer programs and more information is available from them. Information about summer camps at the Memorial Sports Complex is in the works.

June is Pride Month

Borderland Pride is hosting a variety of events throughout the month of June, the last two events are this Friday.

Pride Breakfast presented by Giishkaandago’Ikwe Health Services – 9 a.m. at the Rainy Lake Square, Fort Frances Healthy communities celebrate Pride. Join Giishkaandago’Ikwe Health Services for a traditional opening and honour ceremony with drumming at 9 AM, followed by breakfast. There will be prizes, giveaway items, remarks from special guests, and other resources. FREE.

Pride Paint Night Presented by RBC – 7 p.m. at the Métis Hall, 714 Armit Ave., Fort Frances. Our artist-instructor will help us paint individual canvases, step-by-step. Watch for tickets ($35) at www.borderlandpride.org/paint. Cash bar, adults get one drink ticket with admission.

Rainy River First Nations Pride March – hosted by RRFN pride committee. June 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Meet at the RRFN Veterans memorial, banner making, speeches, march and BBQ!

Canada Day events

Canada Day Pancake Breakfast – At the Fort Frances Legion 8-10 a.m. $3 Five and under, $10 Age 6 and older.

Beyak Automotive Group is coordinating Canada Day events in Fort Frances. They are looking for volunteers as well as parade floats and vehicles. – For more information contact Holly Kaemingh holly@beyakautogroup.com or see the facebook event “Canada Day Celebrations – Fort Frances – Presented by the Beyak Automotive Group”

Canada Day at the Emo Speedway – Vendor market, Face painting, Dunk Tank, Bouncy Castles and more. Grandstands open at 9 p.m. To the public for fireworks.

Let us know if you know of any other events happening in the area!

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations – The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership–New members are needed and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna)

Meals on Wheels – seeking volunteer drivers. Call Nicole at 807-274-3266 ext 4818 for more information or email N.Piotrowski@rhcf.on.ca

The Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau is seeking new volunteers. Pick up an application from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, call 807-274-9555 or e-mail fortfrancesvb@gmail.com for more information.