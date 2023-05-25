Around Town

Legion Ladies Auxiliary Monthly Supper – Roast Beef Dinner, Friday May 26. $25 Dine-in or Pick-up tickets sold at the door pre-pay available. 50-50 Draw as well. Call Vicki to pre-order or for more information. 271-3514 Leave a message and phone number for a return call.

RRDSSAB paramedic services week BBQ – Friday, May 26 at the Fort Frances Ambulance Base across Scott Street from the Memorial Sports Complex.

Car Wash and BBQ–This Saturday, May 27, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. At Cloverleaf Grocery in Emo. Fort Frances High School grade 12 class to fundraise for Chem Free Grad.

Friends of the Library Book Sale – Saturday, May 27 from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm; Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Sale is cash only, please bring your own bag. Book do- nations can be dropped off the week prior to the sale.

Lakers hosting Emo Walleye Fish Fry – The Fort Frances Lakers will partner with the Emo Walleye Classic to host a Fish Fry on Saturday May 27. Proceeds will support the Lakers. The Fish Fry runs from 5:00-7:00pm at the Emo LaVallee Community Centre. $22 ticket gets you fresh fish, wild rice, casserole, coleslaw, beans, and a bun. Kids under 10 $15. Fish Fry tickets will be available at the Emo LaVallee Community Centre on May 25 and 26, or can be purchased at the door.

Walk for Dog Guides–A project of the Voyageur Lions Club. A fundraising walk to assist with the training of different service dogs. Collect pledges and fundrais to “Ensure Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides can continue to fulfill our mission of empowering Canadians with disabilities…” For more information contact Allison Dresen at 807-271-0186 or allison_dresen@ outlook.com.

Weechi-it-te-win Family Services Developmental Support Services Fish Fry – McKenna Begin, Communication Assistant and Taylor McQuaker, Early Intervention Worker along with Developmental Support Services would like to celebrate Speech and Hearing month! On May 31st they are hosting a fish fry at the Point at 5:30pm. There will be food, and a scavenger hunt for the kids. Bring your own chair or blanket and come and mix and mingle with Weechi-it-te-win Family Services staff!

Pride Month Events all June long–Borderland Pride is hosting a variety of events throughout the month of June. Including the return of the only Border-crossing pride parade in the world on June 10 followed by the SPLASH! Drag show at the Memorial Sports Complex, tickets required. Many more events included. For more information and schedule of events See the Borderland Pride Facebook page.

Dungeons & Dragons: Onslaught – Join us on Thursday, June 1 from 5:00-8:00 pm at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre for this combat miniatures game is set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe, where players choose a faction and skirmish with their friends! We will provide the rules, maps, and miniatures. Absolutely no Dungeons and Dragons experience is required! Ages 14+

The Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau AGM – Tuesday, June 13th 2023 at 6:30 pm at The Volunteer Bureau (140 fourth st w). All volunteer members are invited to attend.

A healing walk in honour of Thre Windego and others lost to overdose – June 3, 1-4 p.m. Meeting at UNFC and proceeding to the Nugget. Elders and Service providers will be available for support. Event supported by UNFC and Northwestern Health Unit.

Makerspace Calendar –The Makerspace at Seven Generations Education Institute has a full calendar of events for the Month of May. Check out the SGEI Facebook page for more information.

LOCAL VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Emo Speedway is looking for volunteers for the season – Volunteers still needed include spotters, Apparel sales, Tow Truck, Safety Truck and many more. See the Emo Speedway Facebook page for more information.

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations – The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are needed and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna)

Meals on Wheels – seeking volunteer drivers. Call Sheri at 274- 4818 for more information or email s.monahan@rhcf.on.ca

The Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau is seeking new volunteers. Pick up an application from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, call 807-274-9555 or e-mail fortfrancesvb@gmail.com for more information.

The Legion Ladies Auxiliary Branch 29 is always on the lookout for new members! If you would like to know more about joining this group of fun and hard-working ladies, please contact Cindy Noble at 271-2021.