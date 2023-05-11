Around Town

Tour de Fort will host Bywater Call, Friday, May 12. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets are available at the Fort Frances Library, Ski’s Variety, or online through tourdefort.com. Can’t get enough live music? Pick up your passport for next year – they’re available now! Also A Small-Town Mardi-Gras gala event to fund the new 4-H food booth will be held March 13. Advanced tickets only! There will be cocktails, great food, live and silent auctions, penny tables, entertainment and more! It’s the hottest ticket in town – to get one call Joe Bodnar at 276-8637, Sherri Hay at 276-0783, Diane Gibson 275-8448 or Mary Croswell at 271-1586.

Kids and Co Theatre Company – The last show of the season is a free showing of The incredible Adventures of Mary Jane Mosquito, on Saturday, May 13. The show starts at 6:30 p.m., and is free for all to attend! The play is written by Tomson Highway – one of the most influential Indigenous writers in Canada, an Officer of the Order of Canada and named one of the 100 Most Important People in Canadian History, by Maclean’s.

Yard sale at the Volunteer Bureau/Family Centre – Sunday May 14 11 a.m.-2 p.m. All proceeds go to the food bank. At the Family Centre, 140 Fourth St. West.

Fort Frances Lakers AGM – Monday May 15 7 p.m. at the Super 8 Hotel Meeting room. There are board of directors positions up for election and the statement of financial position will be passed out. The Lakers urge those dedicated to sustaining JR A hockey in our district to attend.

Rainy River District Abbatoir Annual General Meeting – May 17 at the Chapple Rec. Centre. 7 p.m. We NEED members to attend, you too attend if you want your voice heard.

Rainy River District Stewardship Tree Sale –Thursday May 18 and Saturday May 20 at the Fort Frances Library from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. White Spruce and Red Pine Bundles of 20 trees for $7. Order ahead of time if you wish at rrds.store. Visit Rainy River District Stewardship on Facebook for more information.

Rainy River First Nations annual Fish Fry – Friday May 19, opening remarks at 3:30 p.m. At the RRFN Powwow Grounds North of Junction 11/71. Dress for the weather, entertainment to follow. Volunteers needed, donations welcome.

55+ Movie Matinée – Friday, May 19 at 1:00 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. A free afternoon showing of “Till” rated PG-13; 2hr 10min. In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice.

Supporting Students and young adults with disabilities event– Hosted by Community Living Fort Frances and District and the Rainy River District School board. Learn about local supports for Students and young adults with disabilities May 24, 4-8 p.m. at La Place Rendez-Vous. If you need assistance in the form of a ride or childcare to be able to attend contact Robyn Melville at Community Living rmelville@clfortfrances.com or Robroy Donaldson at robroy.donaldson@rrdsb.com Friends of the Library Book Sale – Saturday, May 27 from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm; Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Sale is cash only, please bring your own bag. Book donations can be dropped off the week prior to the sale.

The Hyperrealistic art work of Cher Pruys– On Display at the Fort Frances Museum. The Exhibit will be on display until May 31.

The Fort Frances Mill Alumni Dinner– The 11th Mill Alumni Dinner will be a buffet of roast beef and pork cutlet at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall. A long social hour from 5-6:30 p.m. will kick the evening off allowing alumni to socialize more. Tickets are $30 available at the Senior Centre, and Fort Frances Times. Also available from Al Smith486-0360, Alan Bedard 274-9202, Don Dickson for all forestry workers 274-9139, Dave Whalen 274-7086, Kevin Watts, 275-8118 and John Bernetta, 274-3508. Caregiver tickets also available at $30. The deadline to buy tickets is May 22 to allow for food preparation time.

The Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau AGM– Tuesday, June 13th 2023 at 6:30 pm at The Volunteer Bureau (140 fourth st w). All volunteer members are invited to attend.

Valley Adult Learning Association courses available–Cricut, Excel, Canva, Office 365, Mobile Devices and Basic Computers. A variety of dates, times, and lengths Call 274-3553 or see the VALA Facebook page for more information.

Cricut Design Space For Beginners–At the Fort Frances Museum. May 9 5-8 p.m. Recommended for participants who own a Cricut and do not know how to use it or if you are considering buying a Cricut. You must bring your own personal laptop or iPad. See The Museum’s Facebook page for more info.

Ontario Senior (55+) games–A variety of competitions to get involved with including Pickle Ball, Tennis, Golf, Darts, Billiards and many more. Starting in May, register soon. The district now covers from Rainy River to Atikokan and north to Nestor Falls. For more information contact the Senior Centre.

A healing walk in honour of Thre Windego and others lost to overdose– June 3, 1-4 p.m. Meeting at UNFC and proceeding to the Nugget. Elders and Service providers will be available for support. Event supported by UNFC and Northwestern Health Unit.

Makerspace Calendar – The Makerspace at Seven Generations Education Institute has a full calendar of events for the Month of May. Events include DIY nights, 3D printing workshops, Sewing workshops, A Laser Cutting Workshop and a family game night. Check out the SGEI Facebook page for more information.

Tennis Rackets and pickleball paddles – Available to borrow from the Fort Frances Library Technology Centre. You can take them out if you have a valid library card and then play on the courts in town.

LOCAL VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations – The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership – New members are needed and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna)

Meals on Wheels – seeking volunteer drivers. Call Sheri at 274-4818 for more information or email s.monahan@rhcf.on.ca

The Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau is seeking new volunteers. Pick up an application from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, call 807-274-9555 or e-mail fortfrancesvb@gmail.com for more information.

The Legion Ladies Auxiliary Branch 29 is always on the lookout for new members! If you would like to know more about joining this group of fun and hard-working ladies, please contact Cindy Noble at 271-2021.