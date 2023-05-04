Around Town

May 5th MMIWG AWARENESS WALK, Rainy River First Nations, 10:45am. Meet at the RRFN Administration Building. Following a drum ceremony, everyone will walk to the powwow grounds for an outdoor BBQ lunch at noon.

Fort Frances Ducks Unlimited Conservation Dinner & Charity Auction– May 5, 5:30 p.m. Tickets $70 available online through Ducks Unlimited Canada, at the Fort Frances Times or call Nancy 705-257-2090

Messy Church is a free program for families to enjoy songs, crafts and a meal together. It will take place at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, 358 Church Street in Fort Frances, from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday May 6. A family meal will be served.

Spring Concert – Monday, May 8 at 6:30 pm, Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. A free spring performance by the Rainy Lake Community Orchestra. All are welcome to attend; light refreshments will be served.

Fort Frances Gun and Hobby Show– Saturday May 6 at the Fort Frances Curling Club. $7 admission 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

The Scott Woods Band will hit the Townshend Theatre stage on May 9 for an Old Fashioned Hoedown. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45.

Tour de Fort will host Bywater Call, Friday, May 12. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Advanced tickets are available at the Fort Frances Library, Ski’s Variety, or online through tourdefort.com. Can’t get enough live music? Pick up your passport for next year – they’re available now!

A Mardi-Gras gala event to fund the new 4-H food booth will be held March 13. Advanced tickets only! There will be cocktails, great food, live and silent auctions, penny tables, entertainment and more! It’s the hottest ticket in town – to get one call Joe Bodnar at 276-8637, Sherri Hay at 276-0783, Diane Gibson 275-8448 or Mary Croswell at 271-1586.

High Tea and Fashion Show–Charity event in celebration of Curvy Chick’s 10th Anniversary. Sat. May 13. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. See Curvy Chick for more information

Kids and Co Theatre Company will end its season with a free showing of The incredible Adventures of Mary Jane Mosquito, on Saturday, May 13. The show starts at 6:30 p.m., and is free for all to attend! The play is written by Tomson Highway – one of the most influential Indigenous writers in Canada, an Officer of the Order of Canada and named one of the 100 Most Important People in Canadian History, by Maclean’s.

Makerspace Calendar–The Makerspace at Seven Generations Education Institute has a full calendar of events for the Month of May. Events include DIY nights, 3D printing workshops, Sewing workshops, A Laser Cutting Workshop and a family game night. Check out the SGEI Facebook page for more information.

55+ Movie Matinée – Friday, May 19 at 1:00 p.m. at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. A free afternoon showing of “Till” rated PG-13; 2hr 10min. In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice.

Friends of the Library Book Sale – Saturday, May 27 from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm; Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Sale is cash only, please bring your own bag. Book donations can be dropped off the week prior to the sale.

The Hyperrealistic art work of Cher Pruys– On Display at the Fort Frances Museum. The Exhibit will be on display until May 31.

The Fort Frances Mill Alumni Dinner will be held May 31. Save the date and watch for details!

The Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau AGM will be held on Tuesday, June 13th 2023 at 6:30 pm at The Volunteer Bureau (140 fourth st w). All volunteer members are invited to attend.

Valley Adult Learning Association courses available–Cricut, Excel, Canva, Office 365, Mobile Devices and Basic Computers. A variety of dates, times, and lengths Call 274-3553 or see the VALA Facebook page for more information.

Cricut Design Space For Beginners–At the Fort Frances Museum. May 9 5-8 p.m. Recommended for participants who own a Cricut and do not know how to use it or if you are considering buying a Cricut. You must bring your own personal laptop or iPad. See The Museum’s Facebook page for more info.

Ontario Senior (55+) games–A variety of competitions to get involved with including Pickle Ball, Tennis, Golf, Darts, Billiards and many more. Starting in May, register soon. The district now covers from Rainy River to Atikokan and north to Nestor Falls. For more information contact the Senior Centre.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations– The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership–New members are needed and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna)

Meals on Wheels is seeking volunteer drivers. Call Sheri at 274-4818 for more information or email s.monahan@rhcf.on.ca

The Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau is seeking new volunteers. Pick up an application from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, call 807-274-9555 or e-mail fortfrancesvb@gmail.com for more information.

The Legion Ladies Auxiliary Branch 29 is always on the lookout for new members! If you would like to know more about joining this group of fun and hard-working ladies, please contact Cindy Noble at 271-2021.