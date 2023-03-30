Around Town

Legion Ladies Auxiliary– Chicken cordon Bleu dinner Friday, March 31. $25, delivery available within Fort Frances. Doors 4:30, dinner 5:30 50/50 draw. Call Vicki 271-3514 for more info or to pre-order.

Northern Lights School of Skating presents ‘Circus on Ice’– At the Duke arena April 1st at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 students, 5 and under is free.

Spring Fling Tea and Bake Sale– Hosted by Guthrie United Church. 2-3:30 p.m. Desserts, Penny Table and Bake Table. Draws begin at 3:00.

Education and Career fair–Hosted by the Fort Frances Campus of Confederation College. Wed. Apr. 5 12 p.m.-3 p.m. 20 organizations from the district will have booths and are looking to hire you!

9th annual Kiwanis Easter Egg-Stravaganza– Sat. Apr. 8 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Start at Rainy Lake Square. Bring your own basket and camera for photos with the Easter Bunny. Pick up your map and proceed to participating businesses. Return with your map by 1 p.m. for prize drawings.

Kiwanis and Senior Centre Bingo– Resumes on Friday March 3, 1:30-3:30 p.m. It will run for 10 weeks excluding Good Friday.

The last day to donate to the Make a Big Splash Campaign is NO LONGER March 31– The deadline has been extended. See the “Make a Big Splash FF” Facebook Page for details how to donate or contact the Civic Centre.

The Hyperrealistic art work of Cher Pruys– On Display at the Fort Frances Museum. The Exhibit will be on display until May 31.

Genealogy research appointments– Are now available at Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre! If you are interested in finding out more about your family history please call 807-274-9879 or email ffpltc@gmail. com to book an appointment.

STEM Saturdays– At the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre. Come learn and do a fun science project! 10:30-11:30 a.m. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

Story Time and Baby Time at the Fort Frances Public Library–Weekly at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesdays for Story Time and Thursdays for Baby Time. Story time is geared to children 2-6 years old and baby time from Newborn to 18 months.

Connect & Create– A free program for older adults at the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre in partnership with the Northwestern Health Unit. Stop by the library for coffee, conversation and crafts! This 4 week program is every Wednesday @ 1:30pm starting March 1st. Please visit www.ffpltc.ca or call (807) 274-9879 to register.

Fort Frances Lions Club TV Bingo– Thursdays 6:30 p.m. on Shaw Cable. Bingo cards available at the usual outlets

Narcotics Anonymous meetings– Held Thursdays 6:30pm at 140-4th Street W. For more info contact ajhwpg@yahoo.ca.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Rainycrest Tuck Shop is accepting donations– The Tuck Shop is open to residents, family, staff and visitors. Large stuffed bears, men’s and ladies’ slippers, socks, hats, personal care items and items for residents to place on their night stands or wall/door.

Rainycrest Auxiliary Membership–New members are needed and current members are reminded to renew their membership for 2023 dues are $5 per year and can be paid at the Tuck Shop or by calling 274-6954 (Judy) or 271-4114 (Donna)

Meals on Wheels is seeking volunteer drivers. Call Sheri at 274-4818 for more information or email s.monahan@rhcf.on.ca

The Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau is seeking new volunteers. Pick up an application from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, call 807-274-9555 or e-mail fortfrancesvb@gmail. com for more information.

The Legion Ladies Auxiliary Branch 29 is always on the lookout for new members! If you would like to know more about joining this group of fun and hard-working ladies, please contact Cindy Noble at 271-2021.